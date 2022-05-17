CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Answer Key 2022: Check Question Paper & Solution| CBSE Term 2

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Term 2 Exam 2022 Answer Key is available in this article below. Download the question paper and check the answers/solutions to a few difficult questions below.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam for Term 2, 2022

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: Term 2 Exam 2022- Answer Key

1. Estimating manpower requirements is not merely knowing how many persons we need.' What else is needed while estimating manpower requirements? State any two points.

Ans. These steps are needed to be followed in the estimation of manpower requirements:

Making an inventory of current human resources in terms of qualification, training & skills.

Assessing future human resource needs of all departments.

Developing a programme to provide the human resources. Job Analysis is an intensive way of finding details related to all jobs.

2. Due to various malpractices and multiplied investors' grievances the Govt of India decided to set up a separate regulatory body to protect the interest of the investors and regulate the securities market.

a) Identify the regulatory body set yo by the Govt of India for the above-stated purpose

Ans. SEBI

b) State any one objective of the regulatory body identified in the question above.

Ans. Choose from the following objectives:

To regulate stock exchanges and the securities industry. To protect the rights and interests of investors. To prevent trading malpractices like insider trading, misleading statements, etc. To regulate and develop a code of conduct and fair practices by intermediaries

3. External sources of recruitment may lead to dissatisfaction and frustration among existing employees. They may feel their chances of promotion are reduced'

Give two situations when external sources can be utilised without dissatisfying the existing employees.

Ans. Recruitment from outside may cause dissatisfaction among the employees. They may feel that their chances of promotion are reduced.

When new talent is required and the existing employees lack in the requirements of the job. It can also be useful when the enterprise is new and needs new talent.

4. The final step in the controlling process is taking corrective action, but when derivations are within acceptable limits no corrective action is required. When and why corrective action is required?

Ans. Take corrective action if deviations go beyond the acceptable range. Corrective actions include:

(i) Change the quality specification for the materials used

(ii) Repair the existing machine or replace the machine if it cannot be repaired

(iii) Undertake technological up-gradation of machinery

(iv) Modify the existing process

(v) Improve the physical conditions of work.

5. State any three points of importance of the Controlling function of management?

Ans. a. Controlling helps in accomplishing organisational goals.

Controlling helps in making efficient use of resources. Controlling ensures order and discipline. Controlling improves employee motivation Controlling helps in judging the accuracy of standards.

6. State the three points of importance of the Directing function of management

Importance of Directing

Directing helps to initiate action in the organization. Directing integrates employees’ efforts in the organization Directing guides employees to realise their potential through motivation and leadership. Directing facilitates the introduction of changes by reducing resistance to change. Directing brings stability and balance to the organisation

