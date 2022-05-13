CBSE Class 12 English Term 2 Exam Analysis 2022: ‘Easy Paper’ Say Students! Check Expert Review & Answer Key

Check CBSE Class 12 English Term 2 Exam 2022 exam analysis and paper review by students and experts here. Also, know what is the expected average score predicted by experts here.

CBSE Class 12 English exam was conducted on May 13, 2022. Students from all over the country appeared in the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exam today. A complete analysis along with reviews of the CBSE 12th English Core paper is available here. The team from Jagran Josh visited the CBSE examination centres in Delhi NCR to collect information about the paper. Check the student reviews and expert opinions here. Students exited the centres with happy faces today.

Also, the students can download the CBSE Class 12 English Term 2 question paper and find the answer key to the paper soon in this article.

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Analysis 2022: Student Reviews

Students exited the exam centre with happy and satisfied faces. Talking to a student outside the centre in Mayur Vihar, our reporter noted that the exam was based on the CBSE Class 12 English Term 2 sample paper with easy passages and literature questions. A happy student Dipika said, “ It was like always, English paper is never tough.” Another student reported, “ I was happy that I was able to understand the passage and solve the questions based on it.”

Students were also happy with the literature questions asked by CBSE Board in the exam. Many found the questions direct and easy.

Comparing the paper to the Term 1 English paper, students said, “ They were on the same level. Not much difference was seen in both papers.”

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Analysis 2022: Expert Opinion

As per the experts, the paper was easy to understand and solve. Many noted that the paper was not that lengthy even. The students would have found the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English exam easier than the Term 1 because this pattern is similar to the general English paper pattern followed by the Board over years.

“Students would have found the paper easier to attempt as the pattern was the same as always. Term 1 had MCQs which was a bit different but this pattern has always been followed by the Board so it is not that difficult for the students to score on such a paper, said the English teacher of Central School.

As per the average marks, many experts are predicting an overall average of anything between 80-85% marks in the English Term 2 Exam for the students based on the review strictly.

We hope the students have found this review helpful and would prepare for CBSE Term 2 Business Studies paper well that would be conducted after the English exam. Wishing the CBSE Class 12 students all the best for the exams.

