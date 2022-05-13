CBSE Class 12 English (Core) Answer Key & Question Paper: CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022

Check CBSE Class 12 English Answer Key to the CBSE 12th Term 2 English Core Question Paper below. Also, download the PDF of the question paper below.

CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam for Term 2 was conducted on May 13, 2022. Lakhs of students appeared for the exam today at various exam centres. CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English Core was a subjective exam. It was an easy paper as said by many students. Overall the students came out with satisfied faces from the exam centres.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English paper was also found to be easier than other papers this year. Download the PDF copy of the question paper in the links shared at the end of this article and check the answer key to a few difficult questions here

CBSE Class 12 English Core Term 2 Exam 2022: Answer Key

Passage 1:

Very often we do not take the first step towards a good cause........and most importantly to act now.

Based on your understanding of the passage answer any 8 questions from the nine given below:

Why don't we take the first step towards a good cause?

We do not take the first step towards a good cause because we generally feel that the task is too big and we cannot do anything alone. This way nothing gets done.

What is a two uses attitude?

This means putting an article to a second use giving it a longer lease of life by utilising less material from nature.

What can we do to avoid the abuse of paper?

We can use the clean sides of any used paper like the clean sides of an envelope can be used to write small notes, lists and reminders around the house.

What is the result of an effective way of garbage disposal?

An effective garbage disposal ensures a cleaner neighbourhood and a cleaner environment.

What procedure can one adopt for kitchen waste?

All the kitchen waste should be collected separately. Those who have green fingers can turn the kitchen waste into manure. They can dig a pit and put kitchen waste into it. Then when it is half full put some mud over it and let nature do the rest.

How can the making of garden manure be done as a community project?

The people of an area can covert make green manure into a community project by digging an making large pit in the colony and then throwing kitchen waste into it covering it with mud collectively after it is half full.

How long does it take to make good garden manure?

It takes 3-6 months to make good garden manure

Select a suitable word from the passage which means - being concerned or interested (para 3)

The word from para 3 can be attention

Pick out a word from the passage which means completely necessary (Para 4)

Imperative

Passage 2:

Our history makes it evident.........in a more sustainable and holistic way.

What does the writer mean by the visible source of annoyance?

The writer means that only in 1994 the plastic bottles could be seen in such numbers that it became annoying for the common man. Earlier it was not much of a nuisance.

Why did people demand a ban on plastics?

People were concerned about public sanitation which is why they demanded a ban on plastics.

What created a demand for plastics in India?

Rapid urbanization, the spread of retail chains, plastic packaging from grocery to food and vegetable products to consumer items and cosmetics.

With reference to the graph write one conclusion that can be drawn about the production of plastics in 2019

It suggests that India’s trajectory of plastic production was increasing.

What does the upward trend of the graph indicate?

India's trajectory of plastic consumption and waste would increase.

What does the line, oceans turning irreversibly into a thin soup of plastic suggest?

It means that there is a lot of plastic floating in the oceans.

What step must be taken to combat the challenges of plastic waste management? What will be its impact?

Ten states of India are sending their plastic collected waste to cement plants for co-processing, 12 other states are using plastic waste for polymer bitumen road construction and others use it for waste to energy plants and oil production.

Its impact would be seen on oceans with less plastic waste and would help combat plastic jeopardy in a sustainable & holistic way.

The other questions included the writing section and the literature section which were based on NCERT chapters.

CBSE Class 12 Geography (Term 2) Important 2, 3 & 5 Marks Questions| CBSE 12th Geography Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022: Most Important Topics Of History & Geography Syllabus| CBSE Term 2