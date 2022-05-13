CBSE Class 12 English Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Question Paper (PDF Download)| Answer Key Available!

Check and download CBSE Class 12 English Question Paper for Term 2 exam 2022 in PDF format below. Also, check the answers to a few confusing questions through the answer key link shared here below.

CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam for Term 2 was conducted today across the country at various centres. More than 10 lakh students appeared for the exam today and reported an easy paper with just a little lengthy approach. Overall the students came out with satisfied faces from the exam centres. Moreover, the teachers and experts have also approved the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English paper to be easier than other papers this year. Check and download the question paper and wait for the answer key that would be uploaded soon. Download the PDF copy of the question paper in the links shared at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 English Term 2 Question Paper: Download PDF

Students appeared for a 2-hour exam of CBSE Board Class 12 English today with three sections overall.

Reading and Comprehension Writing Section Literature

The overall exam was 40 marks and all the questions were compulsory with just a few internal choices.

As per the analysis, the students found the paper to be easier and more scoring. The literature questions were straight and direct. The grammar was a little tricky for a few students with various topics that could make them bend their minds a little.

Overall the students and their teachers seemed happy and satisfied with the exam.

The answer key is being worked on by our experts and would be available soon for the convenience of the students here. Till then, students can feel free to contact us through the comment section regarding the questions they found difficult. Our team at Jagran Josh would be glad to help them find answers to the confusing questions here.

