CBSE Class 12 Accountancy 2022 Sample Paper (Term 2): Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers for Class 12, 2021-22 have been released. Check Accountancy Sample Paper along with Marking scheme here.

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Sample Papers for Classes 10, 12 for CBSE Board Exams Term 2, 2021-22 in January 2022. The sample question papers are providing basic information about the type of paper, the pattern to be followed and all the marks that would be allotted per question by the Board's invigilators in the CBSE Board papers. Take a look at the CBSE 12th Term 2 Accounts Sample Paper below and understand the marking scheme as well.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Accountancy Sample Paper: Marking Scheme, Paper Pattern

The question paper would be comprising two Parts: A and B.

There would be 12 questions in the question paper. All questions would be compulsory.

Part-A is compulsory for all candidates.

Part- B would have two major options

(i) Analysis of Financial Statements and

(ii) Computerized Accounting

Students must attempt only one of the given options.

There would be short type of questions in each paper comprising two marks each and 3 marks each. Then there would also be long type of questions carrying 5 marks each as well. Internal choices would be provided in questions of three and 5 marks.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Sample Paper: CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2022

Q1. The following information has been provided by M/s Achyut Health Care. You are required to calculate the amount of medicines consumed during the year 2020-21:

The stock of medicines as of April 1, 2020 Creditors for medicines as of April 1, 2020 The stock of medicines as on March 31, 2021 Creditors for medicines as of March 31, 2021 Cash purchases of medicines during the year 2020-21 Credit purchases of medicines during the year 2020-21 15,00,000 3,50,000 10,00,000 4,20,000 2,00,000 6,00,000

Ans. Amount of medicines consumed during the year 2020-21:

Particulars Amount (₹) Cash Purchases of medicines Add: Credit Purchases of medicines Total Purchases Add: Opening Stock Less: Closing Stock Medicines consumed during the year 2,00,000 6,00,000 8,00,000 ½ Marks 15,00,000 ½ Marks 10,00,000 ½ Marks 13,00,000 ½ Marks

Q2. Distinguish between ‘Dissolution of Partnership’ and ‘Dissolution of Partnership Firm’ based on:

(i) Settlement of assets and liabilities

(ii) Economic relationship

Ans.

Basis of Distinction Dissolution of Partnership Dissolution of Partnership Firm Settlement of Assets and Liabilities Assets are revalued and liabilities are reassessed Assets are sold and liabilities are paid off. Economic relationship Economic relationship between the partners continues, though in a changed form. Economic relationship between the partners comes to an end.

Q3. Suresh, Ramesh and Tushar were partners of firm sharing profits in the ratio of 6:5:4. Ramesh retired and his capital after making adjustments on account of reserves, revaluation of assets and reassessment of liabilities stood at ₹ 2,50,400. Suresh and Tushar agreed to pay him ₹ 2,90,000 in full settlement of his claim. Pass necessary journal entries for the treatment of goodwill. Show workings clearly.

Ans.

JOURNAL ENTRY Date Particulars L.F. Dr. Amount Cr. Amount Suresh’s Capital A/c Dr 23,760 Tushar’s Capital A/c Dr 15,840 Ramesh’s Capital A/c (Being goodwill adjusted) 39,600

Working Note:

Ramesh’s share of Goodwill= ₹2,90,000 - ₹2,50,400 = ₹39,600

Q4. From the following information given by Modern Dance Academy, calculate the amount of Subscription received during the year 2020-21.

(i)Subscription credited to Income & Expenditure A/c for the year ending 31st March 2021 amounted to ₹3,00,000 and each member is required to pay an annual subscription of ₹ 3,000.

(ii)Subscription in arrears as on 1st April 2020 amounted to ₹ 16,000.

(iii) During the year 2020-21, 10 members made a partial payment of ₹26,000 towards subscription, 8 members failed to pay the subscription amount and 5 members paid the subscription amount for the year2021-22.

(iv) During the year 2019-20, 12 members paid the subscription amount for the year 2020-21.

Ans. Calculation of the amount of Subscription received during the year 2020-21

Particulars Amount(₹) Subscription credited to Income & Expenditure A/c 3,00,000 Add: Outstanding for 2019-20 16,000 Less : Outstanding for 2020-21 For 10 members (10 x 3000 – 26,000) 4,000 For 8 members (8 x3000) 24,000 -28,000 Less : Advance during 2019-20 -36,000 Add : Advance during 2020-21 15,000 Amount of subscription Received During the Year 2,67,000

