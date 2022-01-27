JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy 2022 Sample Paper (Term 2): Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers for Class 12, 2021-22  have been released. Check Accountancy Sample Paper along with Marking scheme here. 

Created On: Jan 27, 2022 17:25 IST
CBSE Term 2 Accountancy
CBSE Term 2 Accountancy

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Sample Papers for Classes 10, 12 for CBSE Board Exams Term 2, 2021-22 in January 2022. The sample question papers are providing basic information about the type of paper, the pattern to be followed and all the marks that would be allotted per question by the Board's invigilators in the CBSE Board papers. Take a look at the CBSE 12th Term 2 Accounts Sample Paper below and understand the marking scheme as well. 

[Term 2] CBSE Date Sheet 2022 Expected Soon After CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22! Check Tentative Dates Of CBSE Practicals 

[Term 2] CBSE Syllabus For Class 12th Accountancy: CBSE Board Exams 2022 - Free PDF Download!

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Accountancy Sample Paper: Marking Scheme, Paper Pattern

The question paper would be comprising two Parts: A and B. 

There would be 12 questions in the question paper. All questions would be compulsory.

Part-A is compulsory for all candidates.

Part- B would have two major options

(i) Analysis of Financial Statements and 

(ii) Computerized Accounting 

Students must attempt only one of the given options.

There would be short type of questions in each paper comprising two marks each and 3 marks each. Then there would also be long type of questions carrying 5 marks each as well. Internal choices would be provided in questions of three and 5 marks. 

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Sample Paper: CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2022

Q1. The following information has been provided by M/s Achyut Health Care. You are required to calculate the amount of medicines consumed during the year 2020-21:

The stock of medicines as of April 1, 2020

Creditors for medicines as of April 1, 2020

The stock of medicines as on March 31, 2021

Creditors for medicines as of March 31, 2021

Cash purchases of medicines during the year 2020-21

Credit purchases of medicines during the year 2020-21

15,00,000

3,50,000

10,00,000

4,20,000

2,00,000

6,00,000

Ans. Amount of medicines consumed during the year 2020-21:

Particulars 

Amount (₹)

Cash Purchases of medicines

Add: Credit Purchases of medicines

 Total Purchases

Add: Opening Stock

Less: Closing Stock

 Medicines consumed during the year

2,00,000

 6,00,000

 8,00,000 ½ Marks

15,00,000 ½ Marks

10,00,000 ½ Marks

13,00,000 ½ Marks

Q2. Distinguish between ‘Dissolution of Partnership’ and ‘Dissolution of Partnership Firm’ based on:

(i) Settlement of assets and liabilities

(ii) Economic relationship

Ans. 

Basis of Distinction

Dissolution of Partnership

Dissolution of Partnership Firm

Settlement of Assets and Liabilities

Assets are revalued and liabilities are reassessed

Assets are sold and liabilities are paid off.

Economic relationship

Economic relationship between the partners continues, though in a changed form.

Economic relationship between the partners comes to an end.

Q3. Suresh, Ramesh and Tushar were partners of firm sharing profits in the ratio of 6:5:4. Ramesh retired and his capital after making adjustments on account of reserves, revaluation of assets and reassessment of liabilities stood at ₹ 2,50,400. Suresh and Tushar agreed to pay him ₹ 2,90,000 in full settlement of his claim. Pass necessary journal entries for the treatment of goodwill. Show workings clearly. 

Ans. 

JOURNAL ENTRY

Date

Particulars

L.F.

Dr. Amount

Cr. Amount
 

Suresh’s Capital A/c Dr

  

23,760

  
 

Tushar’s Capital A/c Dr

  

          15,840

  
 

Ramesh’s Capital A/c (Being goodwill adjusted)

    

39,600

Working Note:

Ramesh’s share of Goodwill= ₹2,90,000 - ₹2,50,400 = ₹39,600

Q4. From the following information given by Modern Dance Academy, calculate the amount of Subscription received during the year 2020-21.

(i)Subscription credited to Income & Expenditure A/c for the year ending 31st March 2021 amounted to ₹3,00,000 and each member is required to pay an annual subscription of ₹ 3,000.

(ii)Subscription in arrears as on 1st April 2020 amounted to ₹ 16,000.

(iii) During the year 2020-21, 10 members made a partial payment of ₹26,000 towards subscription, 8 members failed to pay the subscription amount and 5 members paid the subscription amount for the year2021-22.

(iv) During the year 2019-20, 12 members paid the subscription amount for the year 2020-21.

Ans. Calculation of the amount of Subscription received during the year 2020-21 

Particulars

Amount(₹)

Subscription credited to Income & Expenditure A/c

3,00,000

Add: Outstanding for 2019-20

16,000

Less : Outstanding for 2020-21

  

For 10 members (10 x 3000 – 26,000) 4,000

  

For 8 members (8 x3000) 24,000

-28,000

Less : Advance during 2019-20

-36,000

Add : Advance during 2020-21

15,000

Amount of subscription Received During the Year

2,67,000

To solve many more questions like these check the links below:

Read|

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Sample Paper 2022: Download PDF here

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Marking Scheme with Answers: Download PDF below

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.