Which Country is the Largest Producer of Pineapples in the World?

Top Pineapple Producer: The Philippines grows more pineapples than any other country in the world. With its tropical climate and fertile land, the country produces high-quality pineapples used for both domestic consumption and global export. Major pineapple farms in Mindanao are operated by both multinational companies and local farmers, making pineapple one of the most economically significant fruits in the region. Which Country is the Most Significant Producer of Pineapples in the World? The Philippines is the top global pineapple producer, yielding over 2.7 million metric tonnes annually. Southern regions such as Bukidnon and South Cotabato offer ideal growing conditions due to their rich volcanic soils and consistent rainfall. Among the most commonly grown pineapple types are MD2, known for its intense sweetness and long shelf life, and Queen pineapple, prized for its aroma and flavour. These varieties are sold in local markets and exported to countries like Japan, South Korea, and the Middle East.

How Many Pineapples Does the Philippines Produce? Every year, the Philippines produces around 2.7 million tonnes of pineapples, contributing significantly to both national income and rural employment. Pineapple farming is a vital industry, especially in Mindanao, where vast plantations process the fruit into juices, canned goods, dried snacks, and other food products. With rising global demand, the Philippines continues to expand its reach in international pineapple trade. Top 5 Pineapple Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (in Million Metric Tonnes) 1 Philippines 2.7 2 Costa Rica 2.6 3 Thailand 2.1 4 Indonesia 1.8 5 India 1.7

Note: These figures are based on the latest 2023–2024 data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Population Review. Philippines The Philippines is the world’s leading pineapple producer, thanks to its climate, skilled workforce, and investment in agri-tech. Large commercial plantations run by international companies dominate the industry in Mindanao, where pineapples are grown on a massive scale and processed in high-tech facilities. The MD2 variety is especially favoured for export due to its sweetness and resistance to spoilage. Costa Rica Costa Rica may rank second in total production, but it is the largest exporter of pineapples worldwide. The country’s entire pineapple sector is geared toward international trade, with high-quality standards and environmental certifications in place. Most of its exports go to the U.S. and European markets, where Costa Rican pineapples are known for being fresh, sweet, and uniform in size.

Thailand Thailand produces over 2 million tonnes of pineapples annually and is one of the top global suppliers of canned pineapple. The country has a well-established food processing industry, and pineapple products are a major export item. Key growing regions include Prachuap Khiri Khan, which is also home to several canning factories that process fruit year-round. Indonesia Indonesia ranks fourth in pineapple production, with plantations located mostly in provinces like Lampung and West Java. The country’s hot and humid tropical conditions allow for continuous pineapple cultivation throughout the year. Both fresh pineapples and processed products are sold in local and international markets, contributing to the rural economy. India India is the fifth largest pineapple producer, with around 1.7 million tonnes annually. The fruit is cultivated mainly in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Tripura, where it is consumed locally and sold across Indian markets. The Queen pineapple variety from Tripura is especially renowned for its natural sweetness and aroma, and it has even been granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Other Countries with Significant Pineapple Production Beyond the top five, countries like Nigeria, China, Brazil, Kenya, and Vietnam also contribute significantly to global pineapple production. While many of these nations produce pineapples primarily for domestic consumption, several are investing in improved farming techniques, processing infrastructure, and exports to meet growing global demand. Interesting Facts About Pineapples They Don’t Grow on Trees Despite their tropical appearance, pineapples grow close to the ground on short, bushy plants. Each plant grows a single fruit, which takes about 18–24 months to mature. One Plant, One Fruit Unlike other fruit-bearing crops, each pineapple plant yields only one fruit per cycle. After harvesting, the plant either dies or is regrown from its suckers or crown, which makes the cultivation process relatively slow.