Largest Producer of Fenugreek: India is the world’s largest producer of fenugreek, also known as methi, growing more than 80% of the global supply. Fenugreek is cultivated widely across Indian states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Fenugreek has been used for centuries in Indian cuisine, Ayurvedic medicine and traditional remedies due to its rich aroma and health properties. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Fenugreek in the World? India ranks first in global fenugreek production, yielding hundreds of thousands of tonnes annually. The country exports fenugreek seeds to many parts of the world, where they are used as a spice, supplement, and flavouring agent. How Much Fenugreek Does India Produce? India produces over 120,000 tonnes of fenugreek every year, with Rajasthan alone contributing nearly 75% of this total. The crop is usually sown in the winter months (October to November) and harvested by February or March. India’s dry climate and sandy loam soils are ideal for growing high-quality fenugreek seeds.

Top 5 Fenugreek-Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (in Tonnes) 1 India 120,000+ 2 Pakistan ~7,000 3 Nepal ~2,000 4 Bangladesh ~1,200 5 Egypt ~1,000 Note: Figures are based on spice board and agricultural ministry estimates (2023–2024). 1. India India is the undisputed leader in fenugreek farming. The seeds are widely used in spice blends like curry powder and panch phoron, as well as in herbal teas and beauty products. The leaves, known as methi saag, are also consumed fresh in various regional dishes. 2. Pakistan Pakistan grows around 7,000 tonnes of fenugreek annually, mostly in Punjab and Sindh provinces. It is used in both traditional medicine and culinary preparations, especially in lentil-based dishes and pickles.

3. Nepal Nepal contributes close to 2,000 tonnes of fenugreek, mainly cultivated in hilly regions using traditional farming practices. Fenugreek is a staple in many Nepali households and often used during postpartum care. 4. Bangladesh Bangladesh produces approximately 1,200 tonnes of fenugreek yearly. Though small in scale, local demand keeps the crop relevant in rural agricultural cycles, especially in the Khulna and Rajshahi divisions. 5. Egypt Egypt’s fenugreek production stands at around 1,000 tonnes per year. Egyptian fenugreek is primarily used for herbal teas and as a health supplement, both domestically and for export to Europe. Other Countries with Notable Fenugreek Production Countries like Iran, Morocco, and Ethiopia also produce small amounts of fenugreek, primarily for medicinal or local culinary use. While their output is limited, it serves niche markets with specific organic or traditional product demand.