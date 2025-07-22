Largest Producer of Fenugreek: India is the world’s largest producer of fenugreek, also known as methi, growing more than 80% of the global supply. Fenugreek is cultivated widely across Indian states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Fenugreek has been used for centuries in Indian cuisine, Ayurvedic medicine and traditional remedies due to its rich aroma and health properties.
Which Country is the Largest Producer of Fenugreek in the World?
India ranks first in global fenugreek production, yielding hundreds of thousands of tonnes annually. The country exports fenugreek seeds to many parts of the world, where they are used as a spice, supplement, and flavouring agent.
How Much Fenugreek Does India Produce?
India produces over 120,000 tonnes of fenugreek every year, with Rajasthan alone contributing nearly 75% of this total. The crop is usually sown in the winter months (October to November) and harvested by February or March. India’s dry climate and sandy loam soils are ideal for growing high-quality fenugreek seeds.
Top 5 Fenugreek-Producing Countries in the World
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Annual Production (in Tonnes)
|
1
|
India
|
120,000+
|
2
|
Pakistan
|
~7,000
|
3
|
Nepal
|
~2,000
|
4
|
Bangladesh
|
~1,200
|
5
|
Egypt
|
~1,000
Note: Figures are based on spice board and agricultural ministry estimates (2023–2024).
1. India
India is the undisputed leader in fenugreek farming. The seeds are widely used in spice blends like curry powder and panch phoron, as well as in herbal teas and beauty products. The leaves, known as methi saag, are also consumed fresh in various regional dishes.
2. Pakistan
Pakistan grows around 7,000 tonnes of fenugreek annually, mostly in Punjab and Sindh provinces. It is used in both traditional medicine and culinary preparations, especially in lentil-based dishes and pickles.
3. Nepal
Nepal contributes close to 2,000 tonnes of fenugreek, mainly cultivated in hilly regions using traditional farming practices. Fenugreek is a staple in many Nepali households and often used during postpartum care.
4. Bangladesh
Bangladesh produces approximately 1,200 tonnes of fenugreek yearly. Though small in scale, local demand keeps the crop relevant in rural agricultural cycles, especially in the Khulna and Rajshahi divisions.
5. Egypt
Egypt’s fenugreek production stands at around 1,000 tonnes per year. Egyptian fenugreek is primarily used for herbal teas and as a health supplement, both domestically and for export to Europe.
Other Countries with Notable Fenugreek Production
Countries like Iran, Morocco, and Ethiopia also produce small amounts of fenugreek, primarily for medicinal or local culinary use. While their output is limited, it serves niche markets with specific organic or traditional product demand.
Interesting Facts About Fenugreek
1.Ancient Egyptian Medicine
Fenugreek seeds were found in ancient Egyptian tombs. They were used for embalming, treating burns, and even enhancing beauty.
2.Dual-Purpose Crop
Both the seeds and leaves of fenugreek are edible. While the seeds are bitter and nutty, the leaves have a milder, earthy flavour.
3.Home Remedy Hero
Fenugreek is a natural galactagogue. It’s also believed to aid digestion and regulate blood sugar.
4.Part of Panch Phoron
In Bengali cuisine, fenugreek is one of the five spices in the traditional panch phoron mix, alongside nigella, mustard, fennel, and cumin.
5.Smells Like Maple Syrup
The compound sotolon in fenugreek gives off a distinct aroma similar to maple syrup, so much so that it’s used in artificial syrup flavorings!
