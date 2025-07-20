Which Country is the Largest Producer of Fennel Seeds in the World?

India produces over 400,000 metric tonnes of fennel seeds annually. It accounts for more than 60% of the world’s total output. Indian fennel is favoured for its high oil content and sweet aroma, making it popular for use in food, medicine, and flavouring industries globally.

How Much Fennel Does India Produce?

Largest Producer of Fennel Seeds: India is the largest producer of fennel seeds in the world. Known locally as saunf, fennel is widely grown in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The country’s semi-arid climate and sandy-loam soils provide ideal conditions for fennel cultivation. India is also the leading exporter, supplying fennel to more than 90 countries, including the US, UAE, UK, and Malaysia.

Note: Data based on FAO and World Population Review (2023–2024)

5 Amazing Facts About Fennel Seeds

1. India Dominates the Global Market

Over 60% of the world’s fennel seeds come from India, with Gujarat alone contributing nearly half of the national output.

2. Natural Digestive

Fennel seeds are often consumed after meals in India as a natural mouth freshener and digestive aid.

3. Export Favorite

Indian fennel is highly demanded in the US, UK, and Gulf countries due to its strong aroma and essential oil content.

4. Used in Ayurveda

Fennel is used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat bloating, acidity, and indigestion. It is also considered a cooling spice.

5. Dual Use Plant

Apart from the seeds, the fennel bulb is used in salads and soups in Western cuisines, especially in Mediterranean countries.

Read More: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Garam Masala in the World?