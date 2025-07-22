Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CBSE Directs Installation of CCTVs in Affiliated Schools as Part of Student Safety

CBSE issues new directive asking affiliate schools to install CCTVs for student Safety. Non-compliance with the mandate will affect the school affiliation states, the notification further adds. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 22, 2025, 13:10 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education, in a recent notification, has made it mandatory for schools to install high-definition CCTV cameras equipped with audio-visual monitoring. The guideline has been issued with an aim to strengthen student safety across school campuses. 

As per the circular issued, the board has instructed schools to ensure the camera coverage in all critical areas, which include classrooms, corridors, libraries, canteens, playgrounds and entry and exit points. Private spaces like washrooms will be exempted from surveillance.

As per the guidelines issued, the surveillance footage must be stored for a minimum of 15 days and readily available if required by authorities. Schools have also been directed to test their CCTV regularly, maintain backups and address technical issues to ensure continuous monitoring.

The equipment used must meet the specified technical standards, and schools are responsible for ensuring that the system is functional. The CBSE has also warned that non-compliance with surveillance mandate will affect the school's affiliation status. 

The directives have been issued as per the recommendations made in the Manual on Safety and Security of Children in Schools by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Creating physical and emotionally safe environments is a mandate in educational institutions. Emotional harm, like bullying, is to be monitored as it links to long-term mental health issues, including stress and low self-esteem.  

The advisory mentions that children require a healthy and supportive environment to grow and develop, and everyone in school has a role to play in ensuring a safe, healthy and secure environment within the school; be it teachers, special needs assistants, visitors and contractors and students themselves

