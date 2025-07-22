The Central Board of Secondary Education, in a recent notification, has made it mandatory for schools to install high-definition CCTV cameras equipped with audio-visual monitoring. The guideline has been issued with an aim to strengthen student safety across school campuses.

As per the circular issued, the board has instructed schools to ensure the camera coverage in all critical areas, which include classrooms, corridors, libraries, canteens, playgrounds and entry and exit points. Private spaces like washrooms will be exempted from surveillance.

Official Notification - Click Here

As per the guidelines issued, the surveillance footage must be stored for a minimum of 15 days and readily available if required by authorities. Schools have also been directed to test their CCTV regularly, maintain backups and address technical issues to ensure continuous monitoring.