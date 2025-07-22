Who is Tanner Scott? Check His Stats, Age, and Career Profile

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Tanner Scott, the Los Angeles Dodgers' primary closer, exited the game against the Minnesota Twins on Monday, July 21, 2025, with a forearm injury. The 31-year-old pitcher is currently undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. This comes after a successful season where he has recorded 19 saves.

Harshita Singh
ByHarshita Singh
Jul 22, 2025, 03:13 EDT
In the high-stakes world of Major League Baseball, there aren't many stories more interesting than that of a star player who suddenly has a problem. The Los Angeles Dodgers' tough closer Tanner Scott is the most recent athlete to be in this tough spot. Scott had a great season and became an important player for the Dodgers, but his future is now uncertain because he hurt his forearm in a recent game. This article goes into detail about Tanner Scott's life and career, including how he got to the top, his impressive stats, and what this injury could mean for his team's chances of winning the championship.

Full Name

Tanner Alexander Scott

Date of Birth

July 22, 1994

Age

31 years

Place of Birth

Warren, Ohio, U.S.

Height

6 ft 0 in (183 cm)

Weight

235 lb (106 kg)

Current Team

Los Angeles Dodgers

Position

Pitcher

Bats

Right

Throws

Left

MLB Debut

September 20, 2017

Contract

4-year, $72 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2025-2028)

Who is Tanner Scott?

Tanner Alexander Scott, born on July 22, 1994, in Warren, Ohio, is a highly regarded American professional baseball pitcher. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 235 pounds, Scott has made a name for himself with his powerful left-handed throws. He started playing baseball at Howland High School and then went on to play college baseball at Notre Dame College and Howard College. The Baltimore Orioles picked him in the 2014 draft, which was the start of his professional career. He played for the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tanner Scott is a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers right now. He is known for being a closer, which is a high-pressure job that involves getting the last outs of a game. His fastball and slider are both very good, so any batter will have a hard time hitting him. Scott's career has been steadily getting better, and in 2024 he was chosen to be an All-Star for the first time.

Do You Know - Who Won the MLB All-Star Game 2025? Check Scores and MVP?

Career Profile of Tanner Scott

Tanner Scott's career as a professional baseball player shows how hard he worked and how good he was. Here's a look at how he got to the major leagues:

  1. Baltimore Orioles (2017–2021): In 2017, Scott played in his first Major League Baseball (MLB) game with the Orioles. He played for the team for five years, improving his skills and proving that he could be counted on as a relief pitcher.

  2. Miami Marlins (2022–2024): Scott was traded to the Miami Marlins in 2022. He did well in Miami, where he became their main closer and set a career high for saves. Because of how well he played with the Marlins, he was selected to his first All-Star game.

  3. San Diego Padres (2024): Scott played for the San Diego Padres for a short time in 2024, but it had a big effect.

  4. Los Angeles Dodgers (2025–present): Scott made a big move when he signed a $72 million, four-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2025. He quickly became their best closer, and he did a great job until he got hurt recently.

Tanner Scott Stats

According to the baseball reference website, here are some of Tanner Scott's most important career stats as of July 22, 2025:

Category

Career Stats of Tanner Scott

Win–loss record

32–26

Earned run average (ERA)

3.59

Strikeouts

535

Saves

74

Tanner Scott's story of hard work and determination is about how he went from being a young prospect in Ohio to a star closer for the Los Angeles Dodgers. His recent injury is a bad thing, but his career so far has been very impressive. The baseball world is now holding its breath for the results of his MRI, hoping that one of the game's most exciting pitchers will get better quickly.

FAQs

  • Is Tanner Scott a closer? 
    +
    Yes, Tanner Scott is a closer. He established himself in this high-pressure role with the Miami Marlins and currently serves as the primary closer for the Los Angeles Dodgers. A closer is a relief pitcher brought in during the final inning of a close game to secure the win for their team.
  • How many blown saves does Tanner Scott have?
    +
    A "blown save" is a specific statistic that can fluctuate with every appearance. In the 2025 season, as of mid-July, he has had a couple of blown saves.
  • What is the net worth of Tanner Scott?
    +
    While an exact figure for Tanner Scott's net worth is not publicly available, it is estimated to be several million dollars. This is based on his career earnings, which will see a significant increase from his 4-year, $72 million contract signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025.

