Who is Tanner Scott? Check His Stats, Age, and Career Profile

In the high-stakes world of Major League Baseball, there aren't many stories more interesting than that of a star player who suddenly has a problem. The Los Angeles Dodgers' tough closer Tanner Scott is the most recent athlete to be in this tough spot. Scott had a great season and became an important player for the Dodgers, but his future is now uncertain because he hurt his forearm in a recent game. This article goes into detail about Tanner Scott's life and career, including how he got to the top, his impressive stats, and what this injury could mean for his team's chances of winning the championship. Full Name Tanner Alexander Scott Date of Birth July 22, 1994 Age 31 years Place of Birth Warren, Ohio, U.S. Height 6 ft 0 in (183 cm) Weight 235 lb (106 kg) Current Team Los Angeles Dodgers Position Pitcher Bats Right Throws Left MLB Debut September 20, 2017 Contract 4-year, $72 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2025-2028)

Who is Tanner Scott? Tanner Alexander Scott, born on July 22, 1994, in Warren, Ohio, is a highly regarded American professional baseball pitcher. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 235 pounds, Scott has made a name for himself with his powerful left-handed throws. He started playing baseball at Howland High School and then went on to play college baseball at Notre Dame College and Howard College. The Baltimore Orioles picked him in the 2014 draft, which was the start of his professional career. He played for the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tanner Scott is a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers right now. He is known for being a closer, which is a high-pressure job that involves getting the last outs of a game. His fastball and slider are both very good, so any batter will have a hard time hitting him. Scott's career has been steadily getting better, and in 2024 he was chosen to be an All-Star for the first time.

Do You Know - Who Won the MLB All-Star Game 2025? Check Scores and MVP? Career Profile of Tanner Scott Tanner Scott's career as a professional baseball player shows how hard he worked and how good he was. Here's a look at how he got to the major leagues: Baltimore Orioles (2017–2021): In 2017, Scott played in his first Major League Baseball (MLB) game with the Orioles. He played for the team for five years, improving his skills and proving that he could be counted on as a relief pitcher. Miami Marlins (2022–2024): Scott was traded to the Miami Marlins in 2022. He did well in Miami, where he became their main closer and set a career high for saves. Because of how well he played with the Marlins, he was selected to his first All-Star game. San Diego Padres (2024): Scott played for the San Diego Padres for a short time in 2024, but it had a big effect. Los Angeles Dodgers (2025–present): Scott made a big move when he signed a $72 million, four-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2025. He quickly became their best closer, and he did a great job until he got hurt recently.