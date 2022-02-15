CBSE: How Should CBSE Class 10, 12 Students Prepare After Term 1 Results Are Released? Check Strategy For CBSE Term 2!

CBSE Term 1 Results are now expected at any moment and the Term 2 Date Sheet would soon be released after that. Have you imagined how would the Term 1 Results affect your Term 2 preparation and what you should do? This article would guide you with the best experts tips regarding your preparation.

CBSE Term 1 Results for Class 10, 12 are now overdue and can be released any moment. Many news and media agencies are speculating that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results would be declared either by today end or tomorrow. The students are refreshing the CBSE official website cbse.gov.in again and again. Also, another reason for this wait is the release of the CBSE Date Sheet of Term 2 exams. But have you thought about how your preparation should change after the CBSE Term 1 Results are declared? We would like to take you through the situation below.

Situations Post CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Declaration:

Situation 1:

Imagine yourself getting more than 90% in Term 1 Results. Now you are happy and become complacent. Your attitude is that now I have 90% already, so even if I get 80% this time, my results would average to 85%. This is what you need to avoid.

Situation 2:

Now imagine another situation where you would be scoring less than 85% in Term 1 exams. What would your situation be? You would be losing your hopes or losing your cool. It would be a panicky situation for you. The student would want to score more than 90% in Term 2 so that he/she may get a good average. Moreover, since this Term 2 is a subjective exam, the students are finding themselves in a jiff and under immense pressure.

How Should CBSE Class 10, 12 Students Prepare Post CBSE Term 1 Results?

Experts say, that if any student scores above 90 per cent in term 1, he/ she should prepare even better to get their scores higher. Target 98% this time, so that at least the average improves.

Also in case, your marks in Term 1 are lower than your expectations, you may want to dedicate more time to your studies than ever now that just 2 months are left. The students must remember that the marks they carry on the Boards go a long way. So, the focus should be on the revision of the subjects as of now. However, the experts suggest students keep their cool more than ever now. Panicking would not help, practicing would.

Experts suggest that the students may refer to the following resources that we have shared below to improve their preparation. Also, follow the strategy shared in points below:

Increase your hours of study by at least 1 hour per day. Write every answer you can write down. Solve as many questions as you can for each subject Come in the revision mode now Time your answers and sit down to solve question paper as you may solve in the exams Solve all NCERT exemplar questions Develop a habit to sleep early and waking up early as well. It would be helpful during exams

Go through the links below to get the resources helpful for the students of 10th and 12th.





