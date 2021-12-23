CBSE 12th Syllabus 2021-2022 PDF (Term 2): CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Check Term 2 CBSE 12th Syllabus 2021-2022 (Subject-wise PDF) for all subjects of Class 12th (all streams, i.e., Science, Commerce, Arts). 

Created On: Dec 23, 2021 16:07 IST
Check Term 2 CBSE 12th Syllabus 2021-2022 (Subject-wise PDF) for all subjects of Class 12th (all streams, i.e., Science, Commerce, Arts). This CBSE Curriculum is applicable for CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 scheduled in March. It is also available on the academic website of CBSE (cbseacademic.nic.in). 50% CBSE Syllabus has been already assessed with the help of Term 1 CBSE Board exams 2021-22. Rest 50% CBSE Syllabus will be assessed through Term 2 CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022.Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2022 can plan their studies according to the latest Term 2 CBSE Syllabus.

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th English (Core)

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th English (Elective)

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Physics

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Hindi (Core)

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Political Science

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Hindi (Elective)

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Psychology

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Sociology

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Accountancy

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Biology

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Biotechnology

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Business Studies

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Carnatic Melodic

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Carnatic Vocal

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Carnatic Percussion

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Chemistry

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Computer Science

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Economics

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Engineering Graphics

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Entrepreneurship

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Fine Arts

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Dance

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Geography

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Hindustani Melodic

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Hindustani Percussion

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Hindustani Vocal

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th History

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Home Science | Reference Material

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Informatics Practices

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Knowledge Tradition - Practices India

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Legal Studies

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Applied Mathematics

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th National Cadet Corps (NCC)

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE 12th Physical Education

Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2022 can also check other important resources from the CBSE section of Jagran Josh. Term 2 CBSE Sample Paper, CBSE Syllabus, NCERT textbook etc., are some of the important resources with which students can easily prepare for CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021-22 in less time. Other important resources for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22.

NCERT Books for Class 12 (PDF): All Subjects - Subject-wise & Chapter-wise!

 

