CBSE 12th Syllabus 2021-2022 PDF (Term 2): CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022

Check Term 2 CBSE 12th Syllabus 2021-2022 (Subject-wise PDF) for all subjects of Class 12th (all streams, i.e., Science, Commerce, Arts). This CBSE Curriculum is applicable for CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 scheduled in March. It is also available on the academic website of CBSE (cbseacademic.nic.in). 50% CBSE Syllabus has been already assessed with the help of Term 1 CBSE Board exams 2021-22. Rest 50% CBSE Syllabus will be assessed through Term 2 CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022.Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2022 can plan their studies according to the latest Term 2 CBSE Syllabus.

CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 2): CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022

Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2022 can also check other important resources from the CBSE section of Jagran Josh. Term 2 CBSE Sample Paper, CBSE Syllabus, NCERT textbook etc., are some of the important resources with which students can easily prepare for CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021-22 in less time. Other important resources for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22.

NCERT Books for Class 12 (PDF): All Subjects - Subject-wise & Chapter-wise!