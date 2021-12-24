CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2022 (Term 2) is available here for download in PDF format. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2022 should concentrate on Term 2 CBSE Syllabus only.

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2022 is available here. It is applicable for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2022. Students having Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Core subject can check this syllabus and plan their studies for Term 2 CBSE board exam 2022.

Besides Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus here we have also provided links to access other important resources for the preparation of upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2022.

CBSE 12th English Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 2): CBSE Board Exam 2022

CBSE 12th English Syllabus 2022 (Term 2): CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2022 Reading Comprehension: (Two Passages) 14 (8+6 Marks) Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary/ discursive or persuasive) Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage Creative Writing Skills: 08 (3 + 5 Marks) Short Writing Tasks - Formal & Informal Invitation Cards or the Replies to Invitation/s Long Writing Tasks(One)

- Letter of Application for a Job

- Report Writing Literature: 18 Marks (11 Marks for Flamingo + 7 Marks for Vistas) Questions based on extracts/texts to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation Book-Flamingo (Prose) - The Rattrap - Indigo Book-Flamingo (Poetry) - A Thing of Beauty - Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers Book-Vistas (Prose) - Should Wizard Hit Mommy? - On the Face of It - Evans Tries an O Level Total 40 ASL 10 Grand Total 40 + 10 = 50

Prescribed Books

Flamingo: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

