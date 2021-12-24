Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE 12th English Syllabus 2022 (Term 2): CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2022 (Term 2) is available here for download in PDF format. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2022 should concentrate on Term 2 CBSE Syllabus only.

Created On: Dec 24, 2021 16:53 IST
CBSE 12th English Syllabus 2022 (Term 2): CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2022
CBSE 12th English Syllabus 2022 (Term 2): CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2022

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2022 is available here. It is applicable for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2022. Students having Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Core subject can check this syllabus and plan their studies for Term 2 CBSE board exam 2022. 

Besides Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus here we have also provided links to access other important resources for the preparation of upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12  English board exam 2022.

NCERT Books for Class 12 (PDF): All Subjects - Subject-wise & Chapter-wise!

CBSE Syllabus: 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced (Term 2 & 1 - Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts!

CBSE 12th English Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 2): CBSE Board Exam 2022

CBSE 12th English Syllabus 2022 (Term 2): CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2022

Reading Comprehension: (Two Passages)

14 

(8+6 Marks)

Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary/ discursive or persuasive)

Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage

Creative Writing Skills:

08

(3 + 5 Marks)

Short Writing Tasks

- Formal & Informal Invitation Cards or the Replies to Invitation/s

Long Writing Tasks(One)
- Letter of Application for a Job
- Report Writing

Literature:

18 Marks

(11 Marks for Flamingo + 7 Marks for Vistas)

Questions based on extracts/texts to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation

Book-Flamingo (Prose)

- The Rattrap

- Indigo

Book-Flamingo (Poetry)

- A Thing of Beauty

- Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers

Book-Vistas (Prose)

- Should Wizard Hit Mommy?

- On the Face of It

- Evans Tries an O Level

Total

40

ASL

10

Grand Total

40 + 10 = 50

Prescribed Books

  1. Flamingo: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi
  2. Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2022 can also check other important resources from the school section of Jagran Josh for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE board exam 2022.

Download CBSE 12th English Syllabus 2022 (Term 2): CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2022

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.