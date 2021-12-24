Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2022 is available here. It is applicable for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2022. Students having Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Core subject can check this syllabus and plan their studies for Term 2 CBSE board exam 2022.
Besides Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus here we have also provided links to access other important resources for the preparation of upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2022.
CBSE 12th English Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 2): CBSE Board Exam 2022
|
CBSE 12th English Syllabus 2022 (Term 2): CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2022
|
Reading Comprehension: (Two Passages)
|
14
(8+6 Marks)
|
Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary/ discursive or persuasive)
|
Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage
|
Creative Writing Skills:
|
08
(3 + 5 Marks)
|
Short Writing Tasks
- Formal & Informal Invitation Cards or the Replies to Invitation/s
|
Long Writing Tasks(One)
|
Literature:
|
18 Marks
(11 Marks for Flamingo + 7 Marks for Vistas)
|
Questions based on extracts/texts to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation
|
Book-Flamingo (Prose)
- The Rattrap
- Indigo
|
Book-Flamingo (Poetry)
- A Thing of Beauty
- Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers
|
Book-Vistas (Prose)
- Should Wizard Hit Mommy?
- On the Face of It
- Evans Tries an O Level
|
Total
|
40
|
ASL
|
10
|
Grand Total
|
40 + 10 = 50
Prescribed Books
- Flamingo: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi
- Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi
