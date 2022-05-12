CBSE Board Exam 2022| CBSE Class 12 English Unseen Passages: Practice For Term 2 Exams!

CBSE Class 12 English Term 2 Exam 2022: Solv these unseen passages given below before the Term 2 exam on May 13, 2022. The passage is an integral part of the CBSE English Syllabus for Class 12th.

CBSE Class 12 English Exam would be conducted tomorrow that is on May 13, 2022. Check and solve these unseen passages for a proper revision before the Class 12 English Board exam for term 2, 2022.

CBSE Class 12 English Term 2 Exam 2022: Unseen Passages

1. Read the passage below and answer the questions based on it.

1. International day of yoga is also called World Yoga Day. United Nations General Assembly has declared the 21st of June as an International Yoga Day on the 11th of December in 2014. Yoga in India is considered to be around 5,000 years old of mental, physical and spiritual practice. Yoga originated in India in ancient times when people used to do meditation to transform their body and mind.

Launching a particular date of practising yoga all across the world and celebrating it as yoga day was initiated by the Indian Prime Minister to the United Nations General Assembly. World Yoga Day or International Day of Yoga was celebrated by the people throughout the world second time on 21st June in 2016.

2. Yoga is essentially a spiritual discipline, that focuses on bringing harmony between body and mind. It is an art and science of healthy living. Yoga is very necessary and beneficial for all human beings if it is practised by all on daily basis in the early morning. The official name of this day is UN International

Yoga Day is also called Yoga Day It is a worldwide event celebrated by the people of all countries through practising yoga, meditation, debates, meetings, discussions, a variety of cultural performances, etc.

3. Yoga is a practice of controlled body part movements and control of breath. It enhances the inner and outer body and mind strength by connecting both to nature. It is not a physical practice only as it makes a human able to get control over mental, emotional, and spiritual thoughts. It can be practised by people at any age during childhood, teenager, adult or old age. It needs only safe, slow and controlled movements of the body with controlled breathing. Yoga can be practised by anyone as it is irrespective of age, religion, or health circumstances. It improves discipline and sense of power as well as provides a chance to live a healthy life without physical and mental problems.

4. Yoga is a very safe, easy and healthy way to get fit your whole life without any problems. It just needs regular practice in the right way of body movements and breathing. It regularizes the connection between three components of our body such as body, mind and soul. It regularizes the functioning of all body organs and prevents the body and mind to get disturbed because of some bad situations and unhealthy lifestyles. It helps in maintaining health, knowledge and inner peace. Providing good health fulfils our physical needs, through knowledge it fulfils our psychological needs and through inner peace, it fulfils the spiritual need thus it helps in maintaining harmony among all.

5. Regular practice of yoga in the morning provides outer and inner relief by keeping away from the countless ailments at the physical and mental levels. Practising postures or asana strengthens the body and mind as well as creates a feeling of well-being. It sharpens the human mind, improves intelligence and helps in a high level of concentration by steadying emotions and feelings. The feeling of well-being creates helping nature within us and thus enhances social well-being. Improved concentration level helps in meditating and provides a calming effect and inner peace to the mind. Yoga is like a practical philosophy which develops self-discipline and self-awareness within us through regular practice.

6. We cannot count the benefits of yoga, we can understand it only as a miracle which can be experienced by doing it regularly. It maintains physical fitness, reduces stress, controls emotions, and feelings, controls negative thoughts, and feelings of general well-being, improves mental clarity, enhances self-understanding and connects to nature.

Solve these questions based on the Unseen Passage shared above

1. a Every year World Yoga Day is celebrated on 21st June because:

(i) it originated and initiated in India

(ii) it initiates mental, physical and spiritual practice

(iii) it initiates the transformation of the body and mind

(iv) it was initiated by the Indian P.M.

1. b) Yoga enables us to get control over.

(i) physical health of all individuals

(ii) emotional well-being of people across the globe

(iii) material needs of a person

(iv) our mental, emotional and spiritual thoughts

1. c) Yoga can be practised by:

(i) people at any age

(ii) children up to a certain age

(iii) teenage and sick people only

(iv) old people only

1. d) Yoga regularizes the connection between among:

(i) mind and body of a person

(ii) mind and soul of a person

(iii) body, mind and soul of a person,

(iv) the body and mind of a person.

1. e) Yoga is a pragmatic reality which enhances our ability to:

(i) control our emotions and know one‘s character and feelings

(ii) appear calm and know about one‘s feelings

(iii) have a clear picture of one‘s personality, character and feelings

(iv) understand other people and know their character and feelings

1.2 Answer the following questions briefly:

(a) How is Yoga Day celebrated by the people of all countries?

(b) How Yoga connects us to nature?

(c) How our physical, psychological and spiritual needs are fulfilled by Yoga?

(d) What is the importance of asanas in Yoga?

(e) Give two benefits of Yoga.

1.3 Find words from the passage which mean the same as: (2 Marks)

(a) agreement

(b) helpful

2. Read the passage below:

In a country where, as per scriptures, Gods reside in places where a woman is worshipped. Female foeticide is an ironic but sad truth. It has become a grave social issue across the country. Female foetuses are killed in the wombs of their mothers through Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) by a ruthless society that prefers sons over daughters. In many traditional, conservative families, a girl is considered a liability or burden, due to the evil practice of demanding dowry at the time of marriage. Often, she is also subjected to sexual harassment, molestation, rape and beating, prompting the parents to fear the prospect of rearing, educating, protecting or marrying off their daughters. Daily newspapers are full of the news about molestation, rapes, acid-throwing, sexual harassment, bride beating and burning, which accentuate the apprehension of families regarding a girl child, All these things, in turn, encourage the practice of aborting the foetus in case it is determined to be female. There is an increasing trend of the misuse of the pre-natal technologies which are used to determine pre-birth deficiencies or infirmities in a child. Aiding the massacre of unborn girls are the mushrooming ultrasound clinics that connive with parents in carrying out sex-determination tests and killing the child in the womb, in case it is found out to be a girl. Such unscrupulous people deserve the strictest punishment but they are able to escape the law in most cases due to inadequacies in the law enforcement mechanism. Traditional, conservative families are still unable to shake off their longing for a son as they tend to believe that only sons can carry their family names forward and also look after them in their old age. They also subscribe to the notion that only when funeral rites are performed by a son that the deceased attain salvation. According. to 2011 Census, the birth of girls was 914.23 for every 1.000 boys in the age group 0-6 years. Contrary to 927.31 for every 1.000 boys in the 2001 Census. Except for the improvement in the sex ratio in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Pondicherry all other states have reported a decrease in the number of girls, notable among them being Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh and Gujarat.

But gradually, the winds of change have started blowing across the society as girls are doing exceptionally well in various professions, bringing a sense of pride and recognition to their families, cities and nation. They have broken all barriers and excelled in all fields, be it sports, armed forces, business or politics. Consequently, social attitudes towards women are changing, leading to their empowerment, still we cannot say that it has put an end to the practice of female foeticide as it will take time for the change in mindsets to percolate down to all towns and cities of the country. Generally, after the birth of two or more girls, many parents go for sex-selective tests and go ahead with the pregnancy only if the foetus is found to be a male. In some rural areas where people cannot go for sex-determination tests, female foeticide degenerates into female infanticide wherein a girl child is killed after birth. by unimaginably horrible methods; she is strangulated, poisoned, dumped in garbage bins, drowned, burnt alive, or starved to death. Sadly, such crimes are committed by mothers or other female members of the household all because they are prisoners of their own regressive, medieval outlook.

Solve the following questions

1.1 On the basis of your understanding of the passage, answer the following questions by choosing the most appropriate option. (1X5 =5 Marks)

In many conservative families, a girl is considered a liability or burden:

(i) as they do not earn money.

(ii) due to their inferior strength.

(iii) due to the evil practice of demanding dowry at the time of marriage.

(iv) due to their lack of education

2. The main cause of low status of women in the society is:

(i) richness of males

(ii) their inability to earn money

(iii) low strength of women

(iv) extreme poverty and lack of education

3. Conservative families prefer male children as they think boys are:

(i) biologically stronger and studies

(ii) able to bring home a wife

(iii) legal heirs to carry forward the family name

(iv) the privileged gender in society

4. To put a stop to female foeticide cases, we needs to first educate:

(i) female members of society

(ii) male members of society

(iii) parents

(iv) elderly people

5. The passage largely deals with the ugly situation of:

(i) uncontrollable sexual harassment

(ii) evil practices of dowry

(iii) uncontrollable molestation

(iv) female foeticide

1.2 Answer the following questions as briefly as possible. (1x7 =7 Marks)

What is the irony of women in India? How are pre-natal technologies misused? In some rural areas, what do people do in absence of sex-determination tests? In which states sex ratio of females per 1000 males is reported to be decreasing? How are the females performing in different fields?

1.3 Find words from the passage which are similar in meaning to the following: (1X2=2 Marks)

(i) ruthless (para 1)

(ii) conservative (para 2)

Hope the two passages shown above are helpful for the students of class 12 CBSE Board Term 2 exam 2022.

