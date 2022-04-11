Term 2—CBSE English Core: Class 12 Most Important Poetry Questions| CBSE Board Exam 2022

Solve the following questions from CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English Core Poetry Syllabus which would be helpful for the upcoming English Board exams in 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Exams would be conducted from April 26, 2022. Check the most important English core Class 12th, Term 2 questions from Poetry below. These questions have been selected for the students of class 12th from previous years' question papers and sample papers in many years published by the CBSE Board. Generally, students find English Poetry to be a tough section in CBSE Board exams. Solving these questions before the exam would give the students positive preparation and a heads-up on their revision status.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Most Important Questions (Poetry)

Check these questions below:

Aunt Jennifer’s Tiger

Q1. Describe the tigers created by Aunt Jennifer. (Delhi 2009)

Q2. Read the extract given below and answer the questions that follow: (Delhi 2010)

Aunt Jennifer’s tigers prance across a screen,

Bright topaz denizens of a world of green.

They do not fear the men beneath the tree;

They pace in sleek chivalric certainty.

Answer these:

How are Aunt Jennifer’s tigers described? Why are they described as denizens of a world of green? Why are they not afraid of the men?

Q3. What will happen to Aunt Jennifer’s tigers when she is dead? (All India 2010)

Q4. How has Aunt Jennifer created her tigers? What traits of tigers do they reveal? (All India 2010)

Q5. Why are Aunt Jennifer’s hands fluttering through her wool? (Comptt. Delhi 2010)

Q6. How do ‘denizens’ and ‘chivalric’ add to our understanding of the tigers’ attitude? (Delhi 2011)

Q7. What do the symbols, ‘tigers’, ‘fingers’ and ‘ring’ stand for in the poem, ‘Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers’? (Comptt. Delhi 2011)

Q8. Read the extract given below and answer the questions that follow: (Comptt. All India 2012)

Bright topaz denizens of a world of green.

They do not fear the men beneath the tree;

They pace in sleek chivalric certainty.

Who are ‘They’? Where are ‘They’? Why are They’ not afraid of men?

A Thing of Beauty:

Q1. Read the extract given below and answer the questions that follow: (Delhi 2000)

Therefore, on every morrow, are we wreathing

A flowery band to bind us to the earth,

Spite of despondence, of the inhuman dearth

Of noble natures, of the gloomy days,

Of all the unhealthy and o’er-darkened ways

Made for our searching:

What are the flowery bands that bind us to the earth? What message do the above lines convey?

Q2. According to Keats, what makes a man love life in spite of all its problems and miseries? (All India 2000)

Q3. What image does Keats use to describe the beautiful bounty of the earth? (Delhi 2010)

Q4. Mention any two ‘things of beauty' that Keats has described in his poem. How do they make us joyful? (Comp. Delhi 2010)

Q5. Read the extract given below and answer the questions that follow: (Compt. Delhi 2011)

A thing of beauty is a joy forever

Its loveliness increases, it will never

Pass into nothingness, but will keep

A bower quiet for us, and a sleep

Full of sweet dreams, and health, and quiet breathing

What does the phrase, ‘pass into nothingness’ mean? What are the effects of beautiful things on man’s spirit?

Solve the above-mentioned questions listed here. The candidates should revise the theory part and solve the questions simultaneously to attain good marks in English Core.

READ|

CBSE Class 12 English Core: Most Important Questions- Prose | CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022

NCERT Books for Class 12 (PDF): All Subjects - Subject-wise & Chapter-wise!

