Term 2- CBSE Class 12 English Question Bank: CBSE Board English Exam 2022!

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English Core Questions are available below to give the students an idea of the CBSE Board Class 12 English core exam 2022. Check it out below.

CBSE Term 2 English Exam 2022 would be conducted on 13th May 2022. CBSE had earlier declared that it would be conducting CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams from April 26, 2022. Students are now preparing fully for their subjects and English core is one of the most important and scoring subjects.

Students tend to leave English for the last moment which makes them score lesser and lose marks. Take a look at some of the practice questions from English core that would help you revise the CBSE Class 12 English core term 2 syllabi 2022.

CBSE English Core: Class 12 Term 2 Questions

Q1. Read the passage below and answer the questions listed here

My grandmother’s house is like a chambered sea shell it has many rooms, yet it is not a mansion. Its proportions are small and its design simple. It is a house that has grown organically, according to the needs of its inhabitants. To all of us in the family, it is known as la casa de Mama. It is the place of our origin; the stage for our memories and dreams of Island life.

I remember how in my childhood it sat on stilts; this was before it had a downstairs-it rested on its perch like a great blue bird-not a flying sort of bird, more like a nesting hen, but with spread wings. Grandfather had built it soon after their marriage. He was a painter and housebuilder by trade-a poet and meditative man by nature. As each of their eight children was born, new rooms were added. After a few years, the paint didn’t exactly match, nor did the materials, so there was a chronology to it, like the rings of a tree, and Mama could tell you the history of each room in her casa, and thus the genealogy of the family along with it. Her own room is the heart of the house. Though I have seen it recently- and both woman and room have diminished in size, changed by the new perspective of my eyes, now capable of looking over countertops and tall beds-it is not this picture I carry in my memory of Mama’s casa. Instead, I see her room as a queen’s chamber where a small woman loomed large, a throne room with a massive four-poster bed in its centre, which stood taller than a child’s head.

It was on this bed, where her own children had been born, that the smallest grandchildren were allowed to take naps in the afternoons; here too was where Mama secluded herself to dispense private advice to her daughters, sitting on the edge of the bed, looking down at whoever sat on the rocker where generations of babies had been sung to sleep. To me, she looked like a wise empress right out of the fairy tales I was addicted to reading. And there was the monstrous wardrobe she kept locked with a little golden key she did not hide. This was a test of her dominion over us; though my cousins and I wanted a look inside that massive wardrobe more than anything, we never reached for that little key lying on top of her Bible on the dresser. This was also where she placed her earrings and rosary when she took them off at night. God’s word was her security system. This wardrobe was the place where I imagined she kept jewels, satin slippers, and elegant silk, sequined gowns of heart-breaking fineness. I lusted after those imaginary costumes. I had heard that Mama had been a great beauty in her youth, and the belle of many balls. My cousins had ideas as to what she kept in that wooden vault: its secret could be money (Mama’s did not hand cash to strangers, banks were out of the question, so there were stories that her mattress was stuffed with dollar bills, and that she buried coins in jars in her garden under rose-bushes, or kept them in her untouched wardrobe there might be that legendary gun salvaged from the Spanish American conflict over the Island. We went wild over suspected treasures that we made up simply because children have to fill locked trunks with something wonderful.

Based on your understanding of the passage, answer any eight out of the nine questions given below

(i) What was the la casa de Mama in the family?

(ii) What did the changing face of the house reflect?

(iii) Briefly explain the structure of Grandmother’s house.

(iv) How did the narrator’s grandmother assert herself?

(v) Why did Mama not keep the little golden key hidden?

(vi) What had the author heard of Mama as a young woman?

(vii) Find the word from the passage – authority/control

(viii) Find the word from the passage – a string of beads to count prayers

(ix) "My cousins had ideas as to what she kept in that wooden vault" what was kept in that wooden vault?

Q2. You are the President, the Literary Society of Delhi Public School Bilaspur. Draft a formal invitation to the author, Ms Manjul Bajaj requesting her to conduct a workshop on creative writing in your Vidyalaya. You are Kunal/ Karuna

Q3. You are Akshar/Akshara, living at B – 94 Fort Road, Pune. You have read the advertisement given below. You are qualified for the job. Write an application in 120 – 150 words along with a resume.

Q4. You are Samidha/ Ajay of Jan Kalyan School Delhi. Your school organised an inter-school debate competition last month. Write a report of this event in 120-150 words for your school magazine giving details like schedule, venue, topic, winners etc.

Literature Section:

With reference to chapter The Rattrap answer:

Q1. Why did the peddler think that the world was a rattrap?

Q2. Why did the peddler derive pleasure from his idea of the world as a rattrap?

With reference to Chapter Indigo answer the following

Q3. Why did Gandhi chide the lawyers?

Q4. Instead of going to Champaran, Gandhi went to Muzzafarpur. Give a valid reason.

Q5. Why is the Champaran episode considered to be the beginning of the Indian struggle for independence?

With reference to chapter A thing with beauty answer the following

Q6. What is the message of the poem “A Thing of Beauty”?

Q7. Name the beauties of nature that are a constant source of joy and happiness to man.

With reference to Aunt Jennifer's tigers, answer the following:

Q8. Explain the stark difference between the death of Aunt Jennifer and the tigers prancing.

Q9. In a predominantly male-dominated society, women have always faced oppression from men. What changes can be brought about in society for uplifting the position of women like Aunt Jennifer?

Answer the following with reference to Should Wizard Hit Mommy

Q10. How does Jo want the story to end and why?

