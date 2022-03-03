CBSE Class 12 English Core (Term 2) Exam 2022: Important Reference Based Questions For Practice & Revision!

Check important reference-based questions from the CBSE class 12 English core syllabus important from the point of view of the CBSE Class 12 English Board exams Term 2, 2022.

CBSE Class 12 English Core is one of the major exams that are scoring in CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022. As we have seen in the CBSE Term 2 sample papers released, there would be questions that can be based on references cut out from various chapters of your English books. Take a look at such questions below to be prepared for CBSE Class 12 English Core Exam Term 2.

CBSE Class 12 English Core Exam 2022: Solve the following

Check these reference-based questions in English.

Reference: Evans drew the razor carefully down his left cheek, and left a neat swath in the white lather.

“Can I ask you something, Mr Jackson? Why did they ’ave to bug me in this cell?” He

nodded his head vaguely to a point above the door. “Not a very neat job,” conceded Jackson.

“They’re not — they don’t honestly think I’m goin’ to try to — ”

“They’re taking no chances, Evans. Nobody in his senses would take any chance with you.”

“Who’s goin’ to listen in?”

“I’ll tell you who’s going to listen in, laddy. It’s the Governor himself, see? He doesn’t trust you a bloody inch — and nor do I. I’ll be watching you like a hawk, Evans, so keep your nose clean. Clear?”

a. What is Evans referring to, in the above passage?

b. How does Evans make use of the information provided to him unknowingly by Jackson?

c. Why does Jackson say” I’ll be watching you like a hawk”? Which is the figure of speech used?

Reference: “The Governor listened and smiled. He had taken German in the sixth form himself, and he remembered all about the agreements of adjectives. And so did McLeery, by the sound of things, for the minister’s pronunciation was most impressive. But what about Evans? He probably didn’t know what an adjective was.”

What was the Governor listening to? The Governor knew a little bit of German. How does this affect the story? The Governor thinks that Evans may not know what an adjective was. What does he doubt here?

Reference: “And no one’ll kiss me, ever. Only my mother, and she kisses me on the other side of my face, and I don’t like my mother to kiss me, she does it because she has to. Why should I like that? I don’t care if nobody ever kisses me.”

Who is the speaker? Why does his mother kiss on the other side of his face? Why is he not happy when his mother kisses him? Identify the work and the author.

Reference: “I don’t like being near people. When they stare....when I see them being afraid of me.”

Who am ‘I’? Why do I not like to be near people? Why are they being afraid of me?

Reference: “They talk about me. Downstairs, When I’m not there. ‘What’ll he ever do? What’s going to happen to him when we’ve gone?”

Who are they? Who are they talking about? Why are they talking about him?

The students must read their books thoroughly so that they can easily guess the lines from the chapters they have been taken out of. Remember, it is important to know the whole book.

