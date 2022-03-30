CBSE Class 12 English Core: Additional Practice Questions By CBSE (Download PDF)| Term 2 Board Exams 2022

CBSE Class 12 English Core additional practice questions can be checked below released recently by the CBSE Board for the Term 2 English core exam to be conducted on May 13, 2022. Check and download the paper below.

CBSE Class 12 English Core Term 2 exam would be conducted on 13th May 2022. CBSE had earlier released the sample papers for all the subjects on its official website cbseacademic.nic.in. Now CBSE Board has also released a few additional practice questions for the major subjects. Check these questions from English Core below. Students of CBSE Class 12 can solve these questions before they go for their class 12 term 2 exams. English as a subject is scoring and the students must not miss this opportunity to score well in their exams.

1. Read the passage below to answer the questions below:

Gustave Coubert’s “L’Homme Blessé” or “The Wounded Man” a painting currently under exhibit at the Musee d’Orsay in Paris does not really hold a lot of mysteries the way it looks now. The painting merely depicts a wounded man, as the title suggests, with a sword lying on his side. The man bears a peaceful expression and has his eyes closed; a faded spot of pink is emblazoned on his white shirt at the chest: the site of the wound.

It is possible that this guy was attacked using the same sword that is now about a foot away from his shoulder. For many, the painting is merely a depiction of a man; perhaps a dying man waiting for help to come. Would he die? Well, the answer is not really provided in the painting, but current advances in technology have chanced upon something even more fascinating which proves that this painting holds a lot of mystery, after all!

The wounded man was not always wounded, and the painting did not always look like it does now. In fact, the original appears to have been a wonderful moment shared by two people. Scholars have long established that the man in the painting was artist Coubert (it was long called a self-portrait) but they did not realize that beneath his seemingly wounded self-portrait was the figure of a person lying contentedly on his shoulders.

The x-rays of today have uncovered a secret story hidden beneath layers of paint. The original depicted a familial moment, but at some point, the artist decided to erase the other person from the painting. One cannot make out who the figure in the painting is, but the mind races with questions.

Why did he, for instance, paint over the figure? Perhaps the artist did not want to ruin a good painting yet wanted to remove traces of the person from his memory and his work; thus, he painted over its likeness and created the wounded man. Further, the position of the wound is interesting. Painted at the area above his heart, could this be Coubert's representation of a heartbroken man?

Coubert had such great talent that he was able to make changes to a 10-year-old painting without creating discrepancies on the final effect. It took scholars decades to discover these changes – and only with the use of x-ray technology. The painting was believed to have been finished around 1844–1855 but now appears to be 10 years older. It’s incredible what technology can uncover in centuries-old works of art without taking the piece apart! I am amazed!

Answer the following:

State the purpose of lines 1–6 in the overall discussion about the painting. Rewrite the following sentence by replacing the underlined word with a phrase from line 10 – line 15 which has a similar meaning.

'They discovered the new planet while observing the satellite's movement'

Analyse the effect that line 19, given below, has on the reader.

The x-rays of today have uncovered a secret story hidden beneath layers of paint.

Find the phrase that means 'to have known something to be true for a while' from lines 15–20. Describe one aspect of the painting that makes it mysterious. Justify the author's tone as 'awestruck' with one piece of evidence from the passage. State a point to challenge the given statement.

'The passage is a factual piece in which the author remains objective throughout'

Support the following statement with any one piece of evidence from the passage.

'The author of the passage has tried to interpret the meaning of the painting'

2. Mr Saha, a famous writer, has been invited to attend a book fair being organised in a local school in his city. As his secretary, draft a reply to the invitation, expressing Mr Saha's inability to attend the function. You are Manoj/Miriam.

3. You are Ruksana Saudagar, residing at A-21, Gurmatkal Road, Yadgir, Karnataka. You saw the given advertisement in 'The Yadgir Times' for a free course in news reporting at the newspaper. In 120–150 words, write a letter applying for the course and mentioning why you want to do it.

VOCATIONAL TRAINING Applications invited for a free vocational training course in News Reporting at 'The Yadgir Times'. Applicants must be residents of Yadgir district. The ability to speak, read and write Kannada fluently is important. Experience not necessary. All chosen candidates will receive a stipend. Contact Ramnath Hukkeri, Training Coordinator, The Yadgir Times, Yadgir, Karnataka-585202

Answer these questions in English Literature:

1. Support with a reason how 'The Rattrap' is not just another fairy tale.

2. Describe one example from the text 'Indigo' that supports the statement given below with respect to how Gandhi helped the peasants.

"No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it." – H.E. Luccock

3. Explain the relationship dynamics that the poet suggests through the phrase ‘mastered by’ in the following lines from 'Aunt Jennifer's Tigers'.

When Aunt is dead, her terrified hands will lie, Still ringed with ordeals she was mastered by.

4. The poet employs vivid imagery in A Thing of Beauty by using phrases like 'wreathing a flowery band', 'rich with a sprinkling of fair-bloom musk' and others to showcase the beauty of nature. In a similar fashion, use imagery to describe something that brings joy to you

5. Discuss how the author of 'The Rattrap' uses the setting of the story to reflect the mental state of the characters. Describe any two examples from the text.

6. The story 'Evans Tries an O-Level' has many sentences that have been written in the same way as the lines below. Identify any two features of the author's writing style in the given lines and explain the effect that they have on the reader.

"New" something. "Newgrave"? Never heard of it: There was a "Wargrave", somewhere near Reading, but...No, it was probably a code word, or — And then it hit him. Newbury! God, yes! Newbury was a pretty big sort of place but — He rapped out his orders to the driver.

Download the CBSE Class 12 English Core Practice Paper released by CBSE here

