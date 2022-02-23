CBSE: Cancellation of CBSE Class 10, 12 Offline Exams (Term 2) 2022! A Boon Or Bane For Students?

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 exams cancellation plea has been filed in the Supreme Court. Check here if cancelling the Offline Board exams would be good or bad for the students.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Offline Board Exam for Term 2 is yet under trouble now that the Supreme Court is planning to hear the Plea filed by the students regarding its cancellation in the afternoon of February 23, 2022.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams are to begin from April 26, 2022, in offline mode as informed by the Central Board of Secondary Education a fortnight back. Since then, the students and the schools have been at crosses about the mode of the exam taking place. CBSE wants the exam to be conducted offline that is at the centres assigned by the Board to the students while the students want exams either online or no exams. They are also demanding Internal Assessment for all which can be understood by the readers in the article linked below.

Listed below is what the students want from the apex court of India and how will the cancellation of the CBSE Term 2 Offline Exam affect the Class 10, 12 students.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Cancellation: Good Or Bad For Students?

The students are requesting the cancellation of offline exams as they are scared they may become the victim of the pandemic that they believe is still very much a threat. It may be true to some point that the students may get affected by the pandemic. But the Government and the Board is sure that the pandemic poses no threat to them which is why they are conducting offline exams.

The plea filed by the class 10 and 12 students of over 15 states sought an alternative assessment method for the upcoming board exams. Last year, CBSE, CISCE, other state boards decided to evaluate students on the basis of alternative assessment criteria, students were evaluated on the basis of internal exams and a formula devised by the board.

CBSE had earlier opted for a different mode of assessment so it is being assumed it can again do so.

The students of class 10 can go for internal assessment on one hand as many experts say because they have classes 11th and 12th, by when their situation can improve. However, for class 12th the students cannot take risks as they have to appear for their competitive exams. Many students have also complained that since they are not able to attend the offline exams like other year passouts, the institutions and the organizations are being biased towards them in appointments.

Check the tweets below of those supporting cancellation of exams.

#CANCELTHE BOARD EXAM AND GIVE RESULT BY INTERNAL ASSIGNMENT WE ARE NOT READY TO FACE THE

BOARD EXAM OUR SYLLABUS IS NOT COMPLETED YET AND CLASSES RUNS ONLINE NOTHING SHOULD BE EXPLAIN PROPERLY WE ALL ARE NOT READY. PLS IT IS HUMBLE REQUEST TO SUPREME COURT TO CANCEL EXAM. — Harsh Bharti (@HarshBh30237180) February 23, 2022

I really hope,The Supreme Court of India will understand students & do justice!Since last two years these students were studying online with rural areas not having proper internet facility too. How could someone not understanding our problem #ModijiHelpBoardStudents2022 @PMOIndia — Aman Kumar (@AmanKum90145141) February 23, 2022

While there are others who do not support the cancellation of offline exams. Check the tweet below.

It seems some people want to spoil or take back our student from competitive environment to just walkover. Hopefully honorable SC protect students and not few students vested interest. Its become general practice to move court for anything. — H S PRASAD (@hsprasadiitk) February 23, 2022

It can be safely said that offline exams could never be a bane because they were conducted before the pandemic happened and they bore good results on the careers of students. Had it been bad, or internal assessment been helpful, students would have protested before.

Moreover, many class 12th students are of the view that since their performances in the internal exams were not good enough, they would lose a lot in case this mode of assessment is done. So they are happy to go with offline exams.

We can only wait for the Supreme Court to conduct the hearing and give its verdict. Till then Fingers crossed!

