CBSE: Why are CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results & Term 2 Date Sheet Delayed?

CBSE Datesheet 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th has been delayed, as is the Term 1 Result 2021-22. Find out the reason for this delay and the expected date of release of CBSE Term1 Class 10th 12th result and Term 2 Time Table.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 would begin on April 26, 2022, as informed by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Now, it has been almost a month since the students of classes 10th and 12th have been waiting for their Term 1 results and Term 2 Date Sheet to be released by the board. However, CBSE has not given any information on the reason for the delay in the declaration of CBSE Term 1 Results 2022.

Here our experts suggest the reasons for the delay in the results and thus the date sheet.

CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: Reason For Delay

The students were expecting the CBSE term 1 results sooner than ever this time because it was an MCQ based exam. Moreover, many copies were checked on the same day of the exam. But CBSE asked the schools to stop checking the copies on the same day in the middle of the exams. This caused somewhat delay as the pattern was broken and shifted. The new process was longer than the previous one. The schools had to then pack the OMR sheets and seal them within 15 minutes of the exam in presence of the observer, He had to sign and seal them as well.

It was then sent to the regional officer for rechecking, recollection and recalculation of results.

At that time many errors were also recorded by students and teachers and also highlighted for the Board to notice. CBSE also acknowledged that there can be errors and also said that there was a well-defined process to keep a check on the same. This may also have affected the final result deadline.

there were also many cheating allegations that were reported by a section of schools in term 1. CBSE had not acknowledged any of those claims though. The schools had alleged that it may be possible that various other schools due to the same centre policy had helped the students change their answers.

All the above reasons as suggested by experts have caused a delay in the CBSE Term1 Results 2021-22. However, now many sources have claimed that the results would be declared by 16th February 2022.

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022: Expected Date of Release

CBSE may want to declare the Term 2 date sheet after it declares the Term1 result as speculated by many teachers and principals of CBSE schools. The Board has, however, declared the CBSE Term 2 exams starting date on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The exams would be held from April 26, 2022, onwards.