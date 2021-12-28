Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE 12th English Elective (Term 2) Syllabus 2022: CBSE 12th Board Exam 2022

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2022 is available here for download. It is important for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Elective board exam 2022.

Created On: Dec 28, 2021 17:04 IST
CBSE 12th English Elective (Term 2) Syllabus 2022: CBSE 12th Board Exam 2022
CBSE 12th English Elective (Term 2) Syllabus 2022: CBSE 12th Board Exam 2022

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2022 is available here for download. It is important for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Elective board exam 2022. Students having English Elective as one of their subjects can access these details & can plan their studies accordingly.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English (Flamingo, Vista - All Chapters): CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022

CBSE 12th English Elective (Term 2) Syllabus 2022: CBSE 12th Board Exam 2022

Term II

  

Reading Comprehension:

- Unseen passage (literary or discursive)

- Unseen Poem

- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage

10 marks (5+2+3)

Creative Writing Skills

- Speech (on a contemporary/topical issue)

- Report Writing (on a contemporary/topical issue)

10 marks (5+5)

Applied Grammar:

Transformation of Sentences(Voice/Speech/ Clauses/Change of sentence types)

4 marks

Literature

MCQs (from Kaleidoscope) -from short stories/poetry /non-fiction/drama

Book- Kaleidoscope-Short Stories

- A Wedding in Brownsville- ISAAC BASHEVIS SINGER

Book- Kaleidoscope-Poetry

- Trees - EMILY DICKINSON

- The Wild Swans of Coole- W.B.YEATS

- Time and Time Again -

A. K. RAMANUJAN

Book- Kaleidoscope- Non fiction

- Film-making -INGMAR BERGMAN

- Why the Novel Matters D.H. LAWRENCE

11 marks

(2+3+3+3)

Fiction :

A Tiger for Malgudi ( R K Narayan)

OR

The Financial Expert ( R K Narayan)

Part III,

IV & V

05 marks

Total

40 Marks

SEMINAR

- Presentation – book review/a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question-answer session.

- Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading

and literary analysis of the text.

Critical review of a film or a play.

Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion.

10 Marks

Grand Total

40 + 10 = 50 Marks

Prescribed Books:

1. Kaleidoscope - Textbook published by NCERT

2. Fiction: A Tiger for Malgudi or The Financial Expert by R.K. Narayan(Novel)

Download Term 2 CBSE CBSE 12th English Elective (Term 2) Syllabus 2022

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.