CBSE 12th English Elective (Term 2) Syllabus 2022: CBSE 12th Board Exam 2022

Transformation of Sentences(Voice/Speech/ Clauses/Change of sentence types)

- Why the Novel Matters D.H. LAWRENCE

- Time and Time Again -

- The Wild Swans of Coole- W.B.YEATS

MCQs (from Kaleidoscope) -from short stories/poetry /non-fiction/drama

The Financial Expert ( R K Narayan)

SEMINAR - Presentation – book review/a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question-answer session. - Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text. Critical review of a film or a play. Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion.