Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2022 is available here for download. It is important for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 English Elective board exam 2022. Students having English Elective as one of their subjects can access these details & can plan their studies accordingly.
CBSE 12th English Elective (Term 2) Syllabus 2022: CBSE 12th Board Exam 2022
Term II
Reading Comprehension:
- Unseen passage (literary or discursive)
- Unseen Poem
- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage
10 marks (5+2+3)
Creative Writing Skills
- Speech (on a contemporary/topical issue)
- Report Writing (on a contemporary/topical issue)
10 marks (5+5)
Applied Grammar:
Transformation of Sentences(Voice/Speech/ Clauses/Change of sentence types)
4 marks
Literature
MCQs (from Kaleidoscope) -from short stories/poetry /non-fiction/drama
Book- Kaleidoscope-Short Stories
- A Wedding in Brownsville- ISAAC BASHEVIS SINGER
Book- Kaleidoscope-Poetry
- Trees - EMILY DICKINSON
- The Wild Swans of Coole- W.B.YEATS
- Time and Time Again -
A. K. RAMANUJAN
Book- Kaleidoscope- Non fiction
- Film-making -INGMAR BERGMAN
- Why the Novel Matters D.H. LAWRENCE
11 marks
(2+3+3+3)
Fiction :
A Tiger for Malgudi ( R K Narayan)
OR
The Financial Expert ( R K Narayan)
Part III,
IV & V
05 marks
Total
40 Marks
SEMINAR
- Presentation – book review/a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question-answer session.
- Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading
and literary analysis of the text.
Critical review of a film or a play.
Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion.
10 Marks
Grand Total
40 + 10 = 50 Marks
Prescribed Books:
1. Kaleidoscope - Textbook published by NCERT
2. Fiction: A Tiger for Malgudi or The Financial Expert by R.K. Narayan(Novel)