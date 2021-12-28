CBSE Board Exam 2022: Check CBSE Syllabus (Term 2) For Class 12th Chemistry

Check CBSE Syllabus (Term 2) for Class 12th Chemistry below. Students can download the syllabus for preparation for CBSE Board Exam 2022

Check CBSE Term 2 Chemistry Syllabus 2021-22 below for students of Class 12th. Students can also download the syllabus in PDF format from the link available below. Those who are going to appear for CBSE 12th Board Exams 2022 can go through the CBSE syllabus given below for preparation purposes.

CBSE Syllabus (Term 2) Class 12th Chemistry: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Check out the table below for understanding the weightage of each unit from the CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Term 2 Syllabus and follow up below for the details.

S.No Unit Marks 1 Electrochemistry 13 2 Chemical Kinetics 3 Surface Chemistry 4 d-and f-Block Elements 9 5 Coordination Compounds 6 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 13 7 Amines TOTAL 35

Electrochemistry: Redox reactions, EMF of a cell, standard electrode potential, Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells, Relation between Gibbs energy change and EMF of a cell, conductance in electrolytic solutions, specific and molar conductivity, variations of conductivity with concentration, Kohlrausch's Law, electrolysis.

Chemical Kinetics: Rate of a reaction (Average and instantaneous), factors affecting rate of reaction: concentration, temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity of a reaction, rate law and specific rate constant, integrated rate equations and half-life (only for zero and first-order reactions).

Surface Chemistry: Adsorption - physisorption and chemisorption, factors affecting adsorption of gases on solids, colloidal state: the distinction between true solutions, colloids and suspension; lyophilic, lyophobic, multi-molecular and macromolecular colloids; properties of colloids; Tyndall effect, Brownian movement, electrophoresis, coagulation.

d-and f-Block Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of transition metals, general trends in properties of the first-row transition metals – metallic character, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, ionic radii, colour, catalytic property, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation.

Lanthanoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states and lanthanoid contraction and its consequences.

Coordination Compounds: Coordination compounds - Introduction, ligands, coordination number, colour, magnetic properties and shapes, IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds. Bonding, Werner's theory, VBT, and CFT.

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids: Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature, nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, mechanism of nucleophilic addition, the reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes, uses.

Carboxylic Acids: Nomenclature, acidic nature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties; uses.

Amines: Nomenclature, classification, structure, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses, identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines.

PRACTICALS

Term II: At the end of Term II, a 15-mark Practical would be conducted under the supervision of Board appointed external examiners. This would contribute to the overall practical marks for the subject.

OR

In case the situation of lockdown continues beyond December 2021, a Practical Based Assessment (pen-paper) of 10 marks and Viva 5 marks would be conducted at the end of Term II jointly by the external and internal examiners and marks would be submitted by the schools to the Board. This would contribute to the overall practical marks for the subject.

Term II Evaluation Scheme:

(1) Volumetric analysis (4 marks)

Determination of concentration/ molarity of KMnO4 solution by titrating it against a standard solution of:

Oxalic acid, Ferrous Ammonium Sulphate (Students will be required to prepare standard solutions by weighing themselves).

(2) Salt analysis (Qualitative analysis) (4 marks)

Determination of one cation and one anion in a given salt.

(3) Content-based experiment

A. Preparation of Inorganic Compounds

Preparation of double salt of Ferrous Ammonium Sulphate or Potash Alum.

Preparation of Potassium Ferric Oxalate.

B. Tests for the functional groups present in organic compounds: Unsaturation, alcoholic, phenolic, aldehydic, ketonic, carboxylic and amino (Primary) groups.

Download CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus (Term 2) PDF here