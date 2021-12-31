Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2022. A link to download the PDF of CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2022 is also given at the end of this article. It is essential for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Psychology board exam 2022.

NCERT Books for Class 12 (PDF): All Subjects - Subject-wise & Chapter-wise!

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Term 2 Units Marks IV Psychological Disorders 13 V Therapeutic Approaches 7 VI Attitude and Social Cognition 8 VII Social Influence and Group Processes 7 Total 35

Unit IV Psychological Disorders

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Concepts of Abnormality and Psychological Disorders

● Historical Background

3. Classification of Psychological Disorders

4. Factors Underlying Abnormal Behaviour

5. Major Psychological Disorders

● Anxiety Disorders

● Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders

● Trauma-and Stressor-Related Disorders

● Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders

● Dissociative Disorders

● Depressive Disorder

● Bipolar and Related Disorders

● Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders

● Neurodevelopmental Disorders

● Disruptive, Impulse-Control and Conduct Disorders

● Feeding and Eating Disorders

● Substance Related and Addictive Disorders

Unit V Therapeutic Approaches

The topics in this unit are:

1. Nature and Process of Psychotherapy

● Therapeutic relationship

2. Types of Therapies

● Behaviour Therapy

● Cognitive Therapy

● Humanistic-Existential Therapy

● Alternative Therapies

3. Rehabilitation of the Mentally Ill

Unit VI Attitude and Social Cognition

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Explaining Social Behaviour

3. Nature and Components of Attitudes

4. Attitude Formation and Change

● Attitude Formation

● Attitude Change

● Attitude-Behaviour Relationship

5. Prejudice and Discrimination

6. Strategies for Handling Prejudice

Unit VII Social Influence and Group Processes

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Nature and Formation of Groups

3. Type of Groups

4. Influence of Group on Individual Behavior

● Social Loafing

● Group Polarization

Practical

Test administration:

Students are required to administer and interpret three psychological tests related to

various psychological attributes like intelligence, aptitude, attitude, personality, self concept, adjustment, anxiety, interest etc.

The focus should be on helping the student develop an understanding of human behavior through the administration of the tests, interpretation of the scores and its application in various situations/conditions.

Practical - Term 2 (15 Marks)

C. In term 2 the student is introduced to administration, scoring, interpretation & report writing of any one psychological test.

D. In Practical examination of term 2, the student will be required to administer and interpret one psychological test.

Distribution of Marks:

● Practical File – 5 Marks

● Viva Voce – 3 Marks

● Administration of one test & report writing – 7 Marks

Download Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2022 For CBSE Board Exam 2022