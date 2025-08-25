Latest NCERT Arts Textbooks Introduces Students to Classical Indian Dance and Music

In accordance with the National Education Policy’s for the first time, Indian classical music, dance, theatre, and visual arts have been incorporated into primary and middle school textbooks (Classes 3 to 8). This inclusion stems from the requirement that education be deeply rooted in the Indian ethos. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has brought out new textbooks with such content for the first time, for Classes 3 to 8. Classical music and dance For the 2025-26 academic year, a new Arts Education textbook called Kriti has been introduced for Class 8. This textbook explores the fundamental elements of classical Indian music: swar, laya, and shabd. The curriculum includes the recitation of Sanskrit shlokas using swar and laya patterns, introduces traditional and folk songs in regional languages, and familiarizes students with the seven notes of classical music in various layas. Additionally, the book emphasizes the performance of ragas from both Hindustani and Carnatic music.

Students will also learn various Indian dance forms, including Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Manipuri, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, and Sattriya. “Before this, there was no school textbook which exposed students to classical forms of dance and music. They would have to enrol in private training for learning these forms. Now they will get exposed to these as a part of the school curriculum,” Sangeet Natak Akademi chairperson Sandhya Purecha, who is also chairing the textbook development team working in collaboration with NCERT, told The Hindu. The textbook extensively references key Sanskrit texts such as the Natyashastra, a treatise on performing arts; Brihaddeshi, focusing on Indian classical music; and Sangita Damodara. Additionally, the dance chapters include direct quotes from the Sanskrit scripture Abhinaya Darpanam, which specifically addresses expression conveyed through hasta mudras (hand gestures).

Basic concepts Ms. Purecha said that school students are mostly attracted to cultural activities and look forward to the Arts period. “Activities such as storytelling, abhinaya (acting or facial expressions), and dance are enjoyed by children,” she said. “Our idea is not to develop a student’s expertise in Bharatnatyam or Kathak, or Indian classical music at this stage. That would take years of practice. What we have done in the book is drawn from these concepts, for instance, basic hasta mudras (hand gestures) in Indian dance forms, which are photographically depicted and can be incorporated in dance or theatre performances that students conceive. Also, basic leaps, jumps, circles are formations that are derived from classical dances that can be incorporated into contemporary or folk dances that students may conceive as a part of their projects,” Ms. Purecha said. “Similarly, the basics of classical music like ragas and taal is inculcated so that a student may appreciate a classical singing performance with some background knowledge.”

The new textbooks for Classes 3 to 5 are titled Bansuri, while those for Classes 6 to 8 are titled Kriti. They expose children to Indian art forms in stages, in an age-appropriate manner, and have been conceived after over a year of deliberations. In the foreword of the Class 8 textbook, NCERT director Dinesh Saklani notes, “Kriti has infused in its visuals and other components, the rich Indian Knowledge systems, India’s artistic and cultural heritage, values - all deep[y rooted in Bharat.” QR codes link to audio, video Addressing the scarcity of specialized music, dance, and theatre teachers, particularly in rural schools, Ms. Purecha explained that "The chapters contain QR codes which can be scanned to access video and audio elements for dance, drama and music, which can be used for self-learning."