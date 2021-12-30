Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022. The link to download the PDF of Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022 is given at the end of this article. it is extremely important for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2022. Essential resources for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2022 are also available in the school section or CBSE category of Jagran Josh.

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022

Political Science (Code No. 028)

Class XII (2021-22)

Term-wise Syllabus

Units Contents Weightage (In Marks) Part A: Contemporary World Politics 7 New Centers of Power 08 8 South Asia and the Contemporary World 06 9 Globalization 06 Part B: Politics in India Since Independence 10 Parties and the Party Systems in India 06 11 Democratic Resurgence 06 12 Indian Politics: Trends and Developments 08 Total 40

Project Work* = 20 Marks

*See the guidelines given with the document (Download PDF from the link given at the end).

Grand Total = Term I = 40 Marks

Term II = 40 Marks

Project Work = 20 Marks

------------------------------------------------------

= 100 Marks

-------------------------------------------------------

Term II: Project Word: 10 Marks

The teacher will assess the progress of the project work in the term II in the following manner:

Month Periodic Work Assessment Rubrics Marks 6-7 December -January Content/data analysis and interpretation. Conclusion, Limitations, Suggestions, Bibliography, Annexures and overall presentation of the project. Content analysis and its relevance in the current scenario. Conclusion, Limitations, Bibliography, Annexures and Overall Presentation. 5 8 January/ February Final Assessment and VIVA by both Internal and External Examiners External/ Internal Viva based on the project 5 Total 10

Viva-Voce

- At the end of the stipulated term, each learner will present the research work in the Project File to the External and Internal examiner.

- The questions should be asked from the Research Work/ Project File of the learner.

- The Internal Examiner should ensure that the study submitted by the learner is his/her own original work.

- In case of any doubt, authenticity should be checked and verified.

For more details, download the PDF of the complete syllabus from the link given below

