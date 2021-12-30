Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022

Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022. The link to download the PDF of Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022 is given at the end of this article. it is extremely important for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2022. Essential resources for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2022 are also available in the school section or CBSE category of Jagran Josh.
Political Science (Code No. 028)
Class XII (2021-22)
Term-wise Syllabus
|
Units
|
Contents
|
Weightage (In Marks)
|
Part A: Contemporary World Politics
|
7
|
New Centers of Power
|
08
|
8
|
South Asia and the Contemporary World
|
06
|
9
|
Globalization
|
06
|
Part B: Politics in India Since Independence
|
10
|
Parties and the Party Systems in India
|
06
|
11
|
Democratic Resurgence
|
06
|
12
|
Indian Politics: Trends and Developments
|
08
|
Total
|
40
Project Work* = 20 Marks
*See the guidelines given with the document (Download PDF from the link given at the end).
Grand Total = Term I = 40 Marks
Term II = 40 Marks
Project Work = 20 Marks
------------------------------------------------------
= 100 Marks
-------------------------------------------------------
Term II: Project Word: 10 Marks
The teacher will assess the progress of the project work in the term II in the following manner:
|
Month
|
Periodic Work
|
Assessment Rubrics
|
Marks
|
6-7
December
-January
|
Content/data analysis and
interpretation.
Conclusion, Limitations,
Suggestions, Bibliography,
Annexures and overall
presentation of the project.
|
Content analysis and its relevance in
the current scenario.
Conclusion, Limitations,
Bibliography, Annexures and Overall
Presentation.
|
5
|
8
January/
February
|
Final Assessment and VIVA
by both Internal and External
Examiners
|
External/ Internal Viva based on the
project
|
5
|
Total
|
10
Viva-Voce
- At the end of the stipulated term, each learner will present the research work in the Project File to the External and Internal examiner.
- The questions should be asked from the Research Work/ Project File of the learner.
- The Internal Examiner should ensure that the study submitted by the learner is his/her own original work.
- In case of any doubt, authenticity should be checked and verified.
For more details, download the PDF of the complete syllabus from the link given below
Download Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022