Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022

Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus & prepare for upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2022.

Created On: Dec 30, 2021 16:37 IST
Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022. The link to download the PDF of Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022 is given at the end of this article. it is extremely important for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2022. Essential resources for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam 2022 are also available in the school section or CBSE category of Jagran Josh.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Download PDF

Political Science (Code No. 028)

Class XII (2021-22)

Term-wise Syllabus

Units

Contents

Weightage (In Marks)

Part A: Contemporary World Politics

7

New Centers of Power

08

8

South Asia and the Contemporary World

06

9

Globalization 

06

Part B: Politics in India Since Independence

10

Parties and the Party Systems in India

06

11

Democratic Resurgence

06

12

Indian Politics: Trends and Developments

08
 

Total

40

Project Work* = 20 Marks

*See the guidelines given with the document (Download PDF from the link given at the end).

Grand Total = Term I = 40 Marks

Term II = 40 Marks

 Project Work = 20 Marks

------------------------------------------------------

 = 100 Marks

-------------------------------------------------------

Term II: Project Word: 10 Marks

The teacher will assess the progress of the project work in the term II in the following manner: 

 

Month

Periodic Work

Assessment Rubrics

Marks

6-7

December

-January

Content/data analysis and

interpretation.

Conclusion, Limitations,

Suggestions, Bibliography,

Annexures and overall

presentation of the project.

Content analysis and its relevance in

the current scenario.

Conclusion, Limitations,

Bibliography, Annexures and Overall

Presentation.

5

8

January/

February

Final Assessment and VIVA

by both Internal and External

Examiners

External/ Internal Viva based on the

project

5
   

Total

10

Viva-Voce

- At the end of the stipulated term, each learner will present the research work in the Project File to the External and Internal examiner.

- The questions should be asked from the Research Work/ Project File of the learner.

- The Internal Examiner should ensure that the study submitted by the learner is his/her own original work.

- In case of any doubt, authenticity should be checked and verified.

For more details, download the PDF of the complete syllabus from the link given below

Download Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022 

