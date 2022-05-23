CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Question Paper By Experts: Final Revision Before Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Term 2 Exam would be conducted on May 24, 2022. The students of class 12 who are to attend the exam tomorrow can solve these last-minute practice questions set by the experts at Jagran Josh for better marks in their Class 12 CBSE Political Science Term 2 Exam.
Check the syllabus below and then proceed to solve the questions.
CBSE Class 12 Political Science: Syllabus
- New Centers of Power
- South Asia and the Contemporary World Globalization
- Part B: Politics in India Since Independence
- Parties and the Party Systems in India
- Democratic Resurgence
- Indian Politics: Trends and Developments
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper By Experts
- What is the full form of ‘SAARC’?
- Who controls the North-Eastern parts of Sri Lanka?
- Whose mediation resolved the ‘Indus River Waters Dispute’ between India and Pakistan?
- Analyse the two political developments of the 1940s that led to the decision the creation of Pakistan.
- Explain any two points of conflict between India and Bangladesh.
- Explain any two reasons for the popular struggle in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) against West Pakistan during 1971.
- In the European Union Flag, what does the symbol of ‘twelve gold stars in a circle’ signify?
- What is the meaning of Panchsheel?
- Describe India’s relations with China from independence to 1962.
- Mention any four significant changes in Indo-China relations that have taken place after the Cold War.
- During the first three general elections, Congress won more seats than any other party. Which party stood at number two during these elections?
- Who was the founder of Bhartiya Jana Sangh?
- When and where was the first non-Congress State Government formed after India’s independence?
- Bhartiya Jana Sangh laid emphasis on which two main ideas?
- How did the dominance of the Congress Party in the first three general elections help in establishing a democratic setup in India?
- What is meant by ‘one-party dominance in the Indian context?
- List any two differences between the socialist and communist parties.
- Which characteristics made Congress an ideological coalition during the freedom movement of India?
- What was the ‘Shah Commission of Inquiry? How did the government react to it?
- Explain the reasons for the student movement of 1974 in Bihar and the role played by Jai Prakash Narayan in this movement.
- Evaluate the consequences of the declaration of emergency in 1975.
- What reasons, do you think, were responsible for the declaration of emergency in 1975? Examine any two reasons.
- Why is the ‘emergency’ and the period around it known as the period of a constitutional crisis? Explain.
- What was the Ayodhya dispute?
- Highlight any two effects of the Election 1989 on the politics of India.
- Political equations in coalition governments are unstable. How was this concept reflected in the formation of the National Front Government in 1989 and the United Front Government in 1996?
- Give any two arguments in favour of reservation for the SCs, STs and OBCs in higher education institutions in India.
- What was the main reason for the anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat in 2002?
- What is meant by ‘coalition’? During which period did this type of government gain popularity for the first time at the centre in India.
- What is alliance politics? How has it influenced Indian politics?
Solve these questions for scoring better marks in CBSE Class 12 Political Term 2 Exam 2022 to be held on May 24, 2022.
