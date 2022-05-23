CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Question Paper By Experts: Final Revision Before Term 2 Exam 2022

Check the following questions listed below from the syllabus of CBSE Class 12 Political Science. The exam is to be conducted on May 24, 2022. Solve the following questions for last-minute revision.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science: Syllabus

New Centers of Power South Asia and the Contemporary World Globalization Part B: Politics in India Since Independence Parties and the Party Systems in India Democratic Resurgence Indian Politics: Trends and Developments

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper By Experts

What is the full form of ‘SAARC’? Who controls the North-Eastern parts of Sri Lanka? Whose mediation resolved the ‘Indus River Waters Dispute’ between India and Pakistan? Analyse the two political developments of the 1940s that led to the decision the creation of Pakistan. Explain any two points of conflict between India and Bangladesh. Explain any two reasons for the popular struggle in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) against West Pakistan during 1971. In the European Union Flag, what does the symbol of ‘twelve gold stars in a circle’ signify? What is the meaning of Panchsheel? Describe India’s relations with China from independence to 1962. Mention any four significant changes in Indo-China relations that have taken place after the Cold War. During the first three general elections, Congress won more seats than any other party. Which party stood at number two during these elections? Who was the founder of Bhartiya Jana Sangh? When and where was the first non-Congress State Government formed after India’s independence? Bhartiya Jana Sangh laid emphasis on which two main ideas? How did the dominance of the Congress Party in the first three general elections help in establishing a democratic setup in India? What is meant by ‘one-party dominance in the Indian context? List any two differences between the socialist and communist parties. Which characteristics made Congress an ideological coalition during the freedom movement of India? What was the ‘Shah Commission of Inquiry? How did the government react to it? Explain the reasons for the student movement of 1974 in Bihar and the role played by Jai Prakash Narayan in this movement. Evaluate the consequences of the declaration of emergency in 1975. What reasons, do you think, were responsible for the declaration of emergency in 1975? Examine any two reasons. Why is the ‘emergency’ and the period around it known as the period of a constitutional crisis? Explain. What was the Ayodhya dispute? Highlight any two effects of the Election 1989 on the politics of India. Political equations in coalition governments are unstable. How was this concept reflected in the formation of the National Front Government in 1989 and the United Front Government in 1996? Give any two arguments in favour of reservation for the SCs, STs and OBCs in higher education institutions in India. What was the main reason for the anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat in 2002? What is meant by ‘coalition’? During which period did this type of government gain popularity for the first time at the centre in India. What is alliance politics? How has it influenced Indian politics?

