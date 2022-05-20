CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 2 Paper Analysis: 'Not Easy', Say Students- Check Expert Review| Answer Key To Be Available Soon!

CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 2 Exam was conducted on May 20, 2022. Check student reactions and expert analysis here. Also, check the answer key which would be uploaded soon here!

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam was conducted today across the country. Students were seen entering the exam venues in proper queues and masked. They were seen adhering to the guidelines of the CBSE Board for exams. Our reporters reached the exam venue to collect the first response of the students who appeared in the CBSE 12th Physics Term 2 Exam 2022. As per the first review, the exam was not easy today and there were also questions that were not expected. One question is reported to be from the deleted portion of the syllabus but many students seemed to have managed it. The exam centres across Delhi- NCR saw students exiting with mixed reactions.

Check the expert reviews and student responses below in detail.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 2 Paper Analysis: Student Reactions

The students of class 12 exited with mixed reactions. The first student that exited informed us that numerical questions were tough and theory was easy. Ratna, a student from Ghaziabad said, “ I am a little weak in numerical solving, so I found the numerical questions tricky. But the theory was very easy.”

Students have also reported that a question based on nuclear fission was from the deleted portion of the CBSE Board class 12 Physics Term 2.

There were too many numerical based questions as per some students in the paper. "It was not easy at all", reported a girl exiting a centre in Mayur Vihar, Delhi.

The students were also of the view that the Term 2 paper was moderately difficult. “Physics can never be very easy, we needed to think properly about the answers before writing them,” says Mayank.

Noida centres were flooded with students with happier faces than Ghaziabad. Students were happy that everything was from the syllabus. “How much can you expect from a 35 mark paper? It was easy”, said Guatami, a student from Central School.

Students are expecting better marks from the Term 1 exam this time.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 2 Exam: Expert Reviews

The experts are of the view that the Physics paper for class 12 CBSE Board was easier than the Term 1 exam. This may be because this time the students were used to the paper being for 35 marks and the course divided. The CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam theory part was easy, said the teacher from Apeejay School Noida. The paper was found to be balanced by many of the experts here at Jagran Josh. Many teachers were also of the view that the paper was well balanced and all the chapters were covered.

Some reported that the question was also based on a deleted portion of the syllabus.

The science stream students only have Biology and Maths left now after Physics and Chemistry exams are over. In case their expected scores are going in a down graph, they still have time to cover it up and come out with a better percentage.

