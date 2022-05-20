CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 2 Exam 2022: Download Question Paper (PDF)| Answer Key To Be Available Soon!

Check the CBSE Class 12 Question paper for the Term 2 Physics Exam here. The CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Physics answer key link would soon be available.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 2 Exam 2022 has been successfully conducted today. The students of class 12th exited the exam venues with mixed reactions. Many claimed that the exam was tough this time whereas others said that only the numerical part was tricky but the theory part was on the easier side. This would become more clear to the students after they see the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Physics exam question paper. Download the PDF of the question paper below and also wait for the Answer key of the same.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 2 Exam 2022: Paper Pattern

There were 12 questions in the paper and all of them were compulsory. The question paper had three sections: Section A, Section B and Section C.

Section A had three questions with two marks each

Section B contained eight questions of three marks each

Section C had one case study-based question of five marks which was found easy by many students.

The CBSE Board provided no overall choice.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 2 Exam 2022: Question Paper

The students of CBSE Board class 12 can download the CBSE Physics Class 12 Exam 2022 Term 2 paper from the link listed below. The question paper was found to be moderately difficult by the candidates who attempted it this year. Students must note that the CBSE Term 1 and 2 division was only a one time practice done by the CBSE Board due to rising cases of Covid 19. A teacher from Rohini based school said, "For few questions based on nuclear fission could have made students nervous as it contains a term which was deleted this year from syllabus. "

Download the CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 2 Question Paper Here- To be available soon!

The answer key would soon be available here. The experts at Jagran Josh are solving the question paper.

The students would be attending the CBSE 12th Biology and Maths exams now in the coming weeks. The mathematics exam would be conducted on June 7th, 2022. Check these articles below regarding CBSE Term 2 Exams.

