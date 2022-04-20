Term 2—CBSE Maths Revision: Class 12 Theory & Questions: Solve 1 Day Before Exam To Score Good Marks!

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 would be starting on April 26. Now less than a week is left. Students must revise in a way that they do not miss anything. So here are the theory and questions all in one from the CBSE Class 12 Maths syllabus.

CBSE Term 2 Board exams 2022 would begin within a week. Nowadays, the students are puzzled about what to do and how to prepare the syllabus completely. Students of CBSE Classes 10th and 12th wish to score more than 90% in their subjects overall so that they can have a better-directed future. Many students are scared of Maths, as they feel it is the most difficult subject to revise in a day.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2022 (Term 2): CBSE Class 12 Board Exams



So here we bring you the things that need to be revised in the Mathematics subject, a day before the exam so that you do not miss anything.

Check the table and the links below to understand the pattern of revision below. If the students of class 12th would revise in this way, it would become easier for them to cover their syllabus and score good marks.

Term 2 CBSE Maths Revision: Class 12 Theory To Revise

The topics students need to revise before going for their exams are

Calculus Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry Probability

What one needs to read in theory are the formulae and the calculation syntax. You must at no cost forget the formulae in geometry because this is what it is all about. The students of CBSE Board Class 12 are scared of Maths because of the difficult formulae.

Moreover, revise vectors and the calculus part as well because it carries maximum marks for the exam. Calculus would be for 18 marks and Vectors and 3D geometry would be 14 marks.

Term 2 CBSE Maths Revision: Class 12 Numericals To Revise

Check the following links to get questions for your revision. Select each category and solve at least 10 questions from each of the various types before going for the exam.

Solve the above chapters and go through all the links shared above one by one so that no chapter is left and you solve at least 5 types of questions in each chapter. Jagran Josh wishes you all the best for the CBSE Class 12 Maths exam 2022.