CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 2): CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2022

No. Units Marks III Calculus 18 IV Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry 14 V Probability 8 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Total 50

Unit-III: Calculus

1. Integrals

Integration as an inverse process of differentiation. Integration of a variety of functions by substitution, by partial fractions and by parts, Evaluation of simple integrals of the following types and problems based on them

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (without proof).Basic properties of definite integrals and evaluation of definite integrals.

2. Applications of the Integrals

Applications in finding the area under simple curves, especially lines, parabolas; area of circles /ellipses (in standard form only) (the region should be clearly identifiable).

3. Differential Equations

Definition, order and degree, general and particular solutions of a differential equation. Solution of differential equations by method of separation of variables, solutions of homogeneous differential equations of first order and first degree of the type: 𝑑𝑦/𝑑𝑥 = 𝑓(y/x). Solutions of linear differential equation of the type:

dy/dx + py = q, where p and q are functions of x or constant.

Unit-IV: Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

1. Vectors

Vectors and scalars, magnitude and direction of a vector. Direction cosines and direction ratios of a vector. Types of vectors (equal, unit, zero, parallel and collinear vectors), position vector of a point, negative of a vector, components of a vector, addition of vectors, multiplication of a vector by a scalar, position vector of a point dividing a line segment in a given ratio. Definition, Geometrical Interpretation, properties and application of scalar (dot) product of vectors, vector (cross) product of vectors.

2. Three - dimensional Geometry

Direction cosines and direction ratios of a line joining two points. Cartesian equation and vector equation of a line, coplanar and skew lines, shortest distance between two lines. Cartesian and vector equation of a plane. Distance of a point from a plane.

Unit-VI: Probability

1. Probability

Conditional probability, multiplication theorem on probability, independent events, total probability, Bayes’ theorem, Random variable and its probability distribution.

Internal Assessment 10 Marks Periodic Test 5 Marks Mathematics Activities: Activity file record +Term end assessment of one activity & Viva 5 Marks

Note: For activities NCERT Lab Manual may be referred

Assessment of Activity Work:

In first term any 4 activities and in second term any 4 activities shall be performed by the student from the activities given in the NCERT Laboratory Manual for the respective class (XI or XII) which is available on the link:

http://www.ncert.nic.in/exemplar/labmanuals.html

a record of the same may be kept by the student. A term end test on the activity is to be conducted.

The weightage are as under:

The activities performed by the student in each term and record keeping: 3 marks

Assessment of the activity performed during the term end test and Viva-voce: 2 marks

