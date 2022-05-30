CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Question Paper 2022: Download PDF Of Bio Question Paper| Check Answer Key Soon!

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Exam 2022 question paper and answer key can be downloaded here by the students. The PDF of the question paper is available below.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted today May 30, 2022, across the country. The students of the CBSE Board Class 12 were seen exiting with happy but tired faces from the centres. The experts also found the exam to be easy and high scoring for the students.

Check the question paper and download it in the PDF format below to understand the difficulty level of the paper. Also, check the details of the class 12 CBSE Biology Exam 2022 students' reactions and expert analysis of the paper below. The CBSE Class 12 Biology Answer Key would be uploaded soon here.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Exam 2022: Paper Pattern

The Biology exam of CBSE Class 12 was conducted for 2 hours today and for 35 marks. The paper pattern includes the following:

The question paper has three sections and 13 questions. All questions are compulsory.

Section A consisted of 6 questions of 2 marks each while Section–B had 6 questions of 3 marks to be attempted by the students. Lastly, Section C was a case-based question of 5 marks. It was surprisingly found easy by many students today. The students did not have an overall choice in the exam.

There were internal choices for the students.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Exam 2022: Question Paper

The students can download the CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam for Term 2, 2022 here. The link has been given below.

The students found the exam to be easier than the previous Term and they expect better scores this time.

Overall, as per the experts, the exam was easy and scoring 85% in this exam would have been easier for the students.

Check the answer key for CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam 2022 here- The link to be active shortly

