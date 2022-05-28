CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Analysis 2022: ‘Term 2 Very Difficult’ Say Students; Check Expert Opinion!

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Economics Exam 2022 was conducted today, May 28, 2022. Check students' reactions and expert opinions below regarding the difficulty level and marks expected in the paper below.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Term 2 exam 2022 was conducted today across the country. The students were seen following all the Covid 19 norms today at the centres of Delhi-NCR. Our reporters reached the exam centres (of NCR) in time to capture the first reactions of the students who attempted the paper today.

The first reaction of the students today was a lengthy and not so easy exam. Many students exited the exam centres with sullen faces. However, some were happy and satisfied. Check expert reviews and student reactions in detail below.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Term 2 Exam Analysis: Student Reaction

“I never expected an easy paper, but this was beyond that”, said the first girl exiting the exam centre in Ghaziabad.

The students said that the paper Economics is never easy and is always lengthy but the CBSE Term 2 paper was more difficult than they expected. The students found the numerical problems to be more difficult than the theory part.

“It was an application-based paper, so it was easy for me”, said Mrigankini, a student from Faridabad. Many students who were satisfied with their performance said that the paper instead of being completely theory-based was more of a practical approach which became easy to attempt.

On being asked whether the scores would be higher than term 1 or not, students said, “Definitely not higher, but can match”.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Term 2 Exam Analysis: Expert Opinion

The experts at Jagran Josh are of the view that the exam was not that tough. Term 1 and Term 2 are at par, said the teachers approached. Outside the centre, when the teachers were asked to comment on the paper, they said that the paper was average and could have been solved easily by students. It included the topics from the syllabus only which made it easier and scoring.

This time, the students can expect anywhere between 85-90% in the exam as an average score.

The class 12 students of CBSE Board would now be appearing for a major exam in Biology on Monday. Check the following articles for revision purposes.

