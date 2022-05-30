CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper Analysis: Students Happy, Term 2 'Lengthy But Scoring', Experts Agree| Answer Key Soon!

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted on May 30, 2022. Check the first student reactions to the paper, the expert opinions and the answer key link (to be uploaded soon) here.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Exam 2022: Students of CBSE Board Class 12 appeared for their Term 2 Bio exam today from 10:30 AM across the country. The students were seen as anxious as this is the last science paper they had to appear for and wanted to perform their best in this exam. The students were seen following all the Covid 19 guidelines at the exam centre. Check the first reaction of the students as they exited the exam centres today. As far as our reporters were told, the students had a great paper today. Also, check the expert opinion about the CBSE Bio Term 2 exam 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Exam 2022: Student Reactions

The students of class 12 were seen exiting the exam centre happily. “It was a lengthy but good exam”, said Mayuri Das, a student in class 12 Biology.

“The paper was well balanced and was easy,” said the boys exiting the exam centres in Malviya Nagar Delhi. "It was lengthy but then it was Bio, so we expected to write and write", said the girls outside the same school.

The students were happy as they found the paper to be from their syllabus strictly with nothing out of the premises of the syllabus.

“It was easy and representation of the answers matters, I drew diagrams in most questions and hope to score atleast 90% this time,” said Rohit Singh, from Mayur Vihar.

Overall, the students were satisfied with the question paper and the pattern today. Many said that they expect better marks than CBSE Term 1 Biology exam.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Exam 2022: Expert Opinion

The experts are of the view that it was an easy exam. “It was easier for the students this time as the exam was subjective and they had a habit of writing answers from earlier years,” said Asha Sharma, a teacher from Central School. The paper was completely from the syllabus and so the exam was easy.

Experts at Jagran Josh are of the opinion that the exam was easy for the students who had studied well and it should be high scoring for the science students. Term 2 exam for CBSE Class 12 Biology can generate more than 90% marks for almost 80-85% of the students this year.

The marking is also direct and easy this time. Thus the students can relax and prepare for the coming exams now and in case CBSE just considers Term 2 exam marks, Bio can be a 90% paper for many.

