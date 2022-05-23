CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2022: Term 2 Question Paper (PDF) Download!

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Term 2 Question Paper 2022 can be downloaded from the article below. Check the student's response and expert reactions as well through the links shared here.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted on May 23, 2022, across the country. The students of class 12 from Delhi NCR attended the exam amid heavy rainfall today. The students exited the centres with relaxed faces and reportedly were happy that they were able to complete the paper. Check complete student reactions and expert reviews below. Also, download the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2022 in the PDF format below.

Students of class 12 can check the student’s first reactions and teacher reviews below.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2022: Practice for Last Minute Revision before Term 2 Paper

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Accountancy Exam 2022: Paper Pattern

There were 12 questions in the question paper. All questions were compulsory.

Part-A was compulsory for all candidates.

Part- B was divided into two options

(i) Analysis of Financial Statements and

(ii) Computerized Accounting

Students had to attempt only one of the given options.

There were short questions in sections comprising two marks each and 3 marks each. Also, there were long questions consisting of 5 marks each. Internal choices would be provided in questions of three and 5 marks.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Accountancy Exam 2022: Download Question Paper

The CBSE Class 12 Question paper for Accountancy can be downloaded from the link shared below. The students have reported the paper to be easy to moderate but lengthy. The experts however have informed that the students should be glad that everything asked was from the syllabus and nothing was out of it.

The financial statements part was the longest part of the paper. Computer Accounting would have been an easier attempt for the students as per the experts.

Now the students would be attending the CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam on May 24, 2022. The students can also check the related articles for the CBSE Board Term 2 Exams below.

Also Read|

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2022 (Term 2)! Download PDF Of CBSE Marking Scheme

NCERT Exemplar Solutions CBSE Class 12 (PDF Download): Maths, Physics, Chemistry & Bio| CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022

