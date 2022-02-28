CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022 (Term 2): Check First Flight Important 4 Marks Questions & Answers for Quick Revision

Get important 4 marks questions for CBSE Class 10 English First Flight. These questions are prepared by exam experts to help students revise important concepts for the upcoming Term 2 Board Exam 2022.

Chapter - Glimpses of India

1.Instead of enjoying their childhood, the children today are keen to enter adulthood. After reading about all the joys that the author Lucio Rodrigues had in his childhood do you think such a keenness on the part of children is desirable ?

Answer: I don’t think that the keenness of the children these days to enter adulthood is desirable. Children these days are in a hurry to enter adulthood and have access to technology. Due to this they are learning things earlier than usual and getting matured beyond their age. Hence, they are losing out their childhood and missing the joys that it brings with it. As per my thinking, they should grow at a slow pace and enjoy their childhood to the fullest. Children who miss out on their childhood cannot be a complete adult. So, they should not hurry up to be an adult and grow at nature’s pace. They must enjoy their childhood to the fullest.

2.After reading the story ‘A Baker from Goa”, do you think our traditions, heritage, values and practices are the roots that nourish us? Why/why not?

Answer: ‘A Baker from Goa’ highlights the importance of the traditional practice of making breads for every occasion and festival of the Goan people. This tradition continues even today. This shows how our traditional practices can keep us to our past and heritage. Traditional values shape our personality and also provide us emotional support. They enable us to face difficult situations and makes us mentally strong. Traditional practices also have an impact on our behavioural pattern towards the other people in society.

3.‘During our childhood in Goa, the baker used to be our friend, companion and guide.’ What does this statement imply in relation to the character of the baker?

Answer: This statement tells us that the baker was a very respected person in the Goan society because he would guide the children about good behaviour (when he mildly rebuked them for peeping into his basket and giving respect to the elders (when he wished “Good morning” to the lady of the house) etc. He was very informal with the children and so the author considered him as a friend and companion. He was not simply a vendor interested in selling what he made. Thus, he was an important character in the Goan society of those days.

4.Describe the pen-portrait of a traditional Goan village baker.

Answer: There is a deep impact of Portuguese culture on Goan life. The baker is also a part of this culture. They are known as paders in Goa. When author was a child, one could see the traditional baker in the village. He used to be friend of children. He visited the house twice a day. Children arose with the sound of thud and jingle of the bamboo in the morning. They would run to greet him. Children were fond of sweet bread and the bread bangles. The ladies of the house bought the bread. Bakers were professional and it was a family business. It was a profitable business and most of the bakers were plump. They had their peculiar traditional dress called Kabai.

5.Bread and cakes were an integral part of Goan life, in olden days. Based on your reading of the “A Baker from Goa”, describe the Goan culture.

Answer: Goa in west India, called golden Goa by the Portuguese, has an important Portuguese colony in Asia. The Portuguese were driven by their desire to spread their faith to the local population. Thus the culture of Goa is deeply influenced by Portuguese culture. Modern day Goa, a state of India, is a quaint blend of tradition, religion and modernity. Hindu temples are as much a part of Goa as are Christian monuments. The culture of Goa today is a synthesis of Portuguese and Indian cultures. It is one of the most attractive cultures in India. A Goan is said to be born

with music in his blood and music literally accompanies him from the cradle to the grave. Musical traditions run in generations.

