CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021: Check Complete Study Material & Best Guide for Exam Preparation

CBSE Class 10 English Exam will be conducted on 27th May 2021. Now, when only three months are left for the board exams to start, students must have a study material that helps in preparing for the exam in an organised way. Jagran Josh presents here a collection of all the important resources that are required for the board exam preparation. Having all necessary resources in one place will make it easy for students to study their syllabus in a short time giving them a chance for extensive revision. This study material is perfect for self-study during the COVID-19 period when students are unable to go to their schools. Here, you will get the revised syllabus of CBSE Class 10 English, NCERT Book, NCERT Solutions, Chapter-Wise Important Questions, previous years' Question Papers, sample papers and many other resources necessary for learning the subject effectively.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 English Study Material for Board Exam 2021:

CBSE Class 10 English Revised & Reduced Syllabus

The first most thing to do while starting with the studies is to go through the latest syllabus. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had reduced the syllabus of Class 10 English by almost 30%. Therefore, students should go through the revised CBSE Syllabus to be clear with the chapter and topics they have to prepare for the board exam. In the English textbooks, you would not find any distinction of the chapters/topics that are not applicable for the current academic session. So, take care of the deleted portion of the syllabus. By going through the syllabus, you will also get to know the latest examination pattern and the details of the internal assessment. Check the revised syllabus and the deleted portion from the respective links given below:

CBSE Class 10 English Revised Syllabus for Board Exam 2021

CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus for Board Exam 2021

Latest NCERT Textbooks and NCERT Solutions

NCERT Books and Solutions form the most prominent study material for the board exam preparations as the CBSE question papers are generally based on the NCERT study material. NCERT books are devised according to the CBSE syllabus. So, it is easier to study the chapters as prescribed by the CBSE board. Students can get the new NCERT Books and the NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 10 English from the links provided below:

NCERT Book for Class 10 English

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English

Previous Years' English Question Papers and Sample Papers

Previous years' questions papers are really necessary for the practice of important questions that are frequently asked in the exams. Question papers and sample papers also help to revise the whole syllabus in a very brief but effective manner. Therefore, students must practice with the old CBSE Class 10 English question papers and sample papers for self-assessment and prepare well for the upcoming board exam. While solving the previous years' question papers, students should carefully check the topics for the article, letter, advertisement writing and other questions asked in the writing section of the paper. Download the previous years' question papers and sample papers from their respective links as given below:

CBSE Class 10 English Previous Years' Board Question Papers

CBSE Class 10 English Previous Years' CBSE Sample Papers

Check Chapter-Wise Important Questions (with Answers)

Knowing the chapter-wise important questions is the most effective way for the quickest revision of the important topics for the upcoming exam. Al the questions provided here are collated by the subject matter experts. Answers to all questions have also been provided. Students should check these important questions and answers for the last minute revision before the exam to increase their chances of scoring high in the exam. You may access all the important questions from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 English Chapter-Wise Important Questions for Board Exam 2021

Check below other important resources for CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021:

CBSE Class 10 English Paper Pattern & New Sample Paper for Board Exam 2021

CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2021: Check the correct format of letter writing

Preparing with the help of the study material provided by Jagran Josh will help you in making quick and effective exam preparations. This study material will also help you to reduce exam stress and anxiety.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material for Preparation of Board Exam 2021