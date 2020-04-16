CBSE Class 10 - Complete Guide for Self Study during COVID-19 Lockdown

CBSE Class 10 new academic session 2020-2021 has already begun. But students still not have involved in active learning as they cannot attend their classes. All through the fear of the Corona Virus disease, schools are unable to conduct classes. At this time, when everyone is suggested to maintain social distancing, students of class 10 should start self-study at their homes. They should understand the value of this time as they have entered an important phase of their academic life. They will appear for their first ever CBSE Board Exams next year, in 2021. So, to prepare themselves for the upcoming challenge, students should start working hard right from the beginning of the new academic session. To help all Class 10 students of CBSE board, we have compiled the complete study material and guidance to help them in doing self study while staying at home until the schools are reopened.

We have collated the important resources for all subjects of CBSE Class 10 that will be useful for effective learning and knowing the basics of each subject. Check below the complete guide for self study in CBSE Class 10:

Study Material for CBSE Class 10 Maths: 2020-2021

In Class 10 Mathematics subject, there are total fifteen chapters. Out of these, you would be familiar with many chapters as you have studied a part of these in class 9. To start with, you should first check the latest syllabus and know the topics prescribed for the current academic session and then follow the NCERT books and NCERT Solutions. To enhance your learning, you can also practice the previous years' papers and identify the important topics for each chapter. Chapter-wise MCQs are also provided here so that you can revise all the fundamental concepts after finishing a chapter. Get all in one study material for class 10 Maths below:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus Download NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths Download NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Download NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions for Class 10 Maths Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter-wise MCQs & Answers Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Previous Year Question Papers Download

Study Material for CBSE Class 10 Science: 2020-2021

For self-study of Science subject, we have collated the latest syllabus, NCERT book, NCERT solutions and NCERT Exemplar solutions. It's important that you read each and every line of the NCERT to clear the concepts involved in each chapter. After finishing one chapter from the NCERT book, solve the questions given at the end. You can also take the help of the NCERT solutions provided by Jagran Josh. At the same time, practice the NCERT Exemplar problems to get better at solving the complex questions. We have prepared easy and accurate solutions for all the Exemplar problems. Get the complete study material for class 10 Science below:

CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus Download NCERT Book for Class 10 Science Download NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Download NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions for Class 10 Science Download CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter-wise MCQs & Answers Download CBSE Class 10 Science Previous Year Question Papers Download

Study Material for CBSE Class 10 Social Science: 2020-2021

Students generally find Social Science the least interesting subject as they have to cram long theories in this subject. However, it is one of the important subjects of CBSE Class 10. So, students should make serious efforts to learn this subject while being at home. We are providing you the important resources for CBSE Class 10 Social Science that will help you in self study and get better at the subject. Get the complete study material for Class 10 Social Science below:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus Download NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science Download NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Chapter-wise MCQs & Answers Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Question Papers Download

Study Material for CBSE Class 10 English Language & Literature: 2020-2021

CBSE Class 10 English Language & Literature is one such subject in which students generally score the highest marks in their board exams. Therefore, students should study this subject properly to attain the right knowledge of the literature and grammar portion. To study at home, you can take help of the necessary resources provided below:

CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus Download NCERT Book for Class 10 English Download NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English Download CBSE Class 10 English Previous Year Question Papers Download

Study Material for CBSE Class 10 Hindi: 2020-2021

For CBSE Class 10 students, Hindi is offered with two options Hindi A and Hindi B. We have brought here the important self-study resources for both these options. It is generally observed that students do not take Hindi subject seriously. However, they should remember that marks obtained in this subject are pivotal to enhance their total percentage in the annual board exams. So, do not ignore this subject while studying at home during the ongoing lockdown. Get below the important resources for self-study of CBSE Class 10 Hindi Subject:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus Download NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi Download NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Previous Year Question Papers Download

During these trying times when the whole world is fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic, each and everyone should contribute by obeying the social distancing as a preventive measure. So, you all are suggested to stay at your homes and use this time to get familiar with the new subjects of the new class. Keep visiting this page for more useful resources to make your study sessions more effective and fruitful.

Stay Home, Stay Safe!