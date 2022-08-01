CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Check Names of Chapters & Topics Not To Be Assessed in Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Part of Syllabus can be checked here. Know the list of chapters and topics that will not be assessed in CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2023. Download the reduced syllabus in PDF.

CBSE Class 10 students who would appear in the CBSE Board Exam 2023 must be aware of the excluded chapters/ topics. In the CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2022-2023, the board has made a deletion of about 30% part of the full syllabus. Certain chapters and topics have been removed from the syllabus to release burden and ease out exam preparations for students. Check below the list of chapters and topics that will not be assessed in the CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2023. Also, check the link to download the reduced CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus so as to prepare only the prescribed content for the CBSE Board Exam.

Check CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus for the 2022-2023 Session below:

Chapter Name Topics Deleted Periodic Classification (Full Chapter Deleted) Need for classification, early attempts at classification of elements (Dobereiner’s Triads, Newland’s Law of Octaves, Mendeleev’s Periodic Table), Modern periodic table, gradation in properties, valency, atomic number, metallic and non-metallic properties. Heredity and Evolution Basic concepts of evolution: evolution; evolution and classification and evolution should not be equated with progress The Human Eye and the Colourful World Application of scattering in explaining colour change of the sun at sunrise and sunset Magnetic Effects of Current Electric Motor, Electromagnetic induction. Induced potential difference, Induced current. Fleming’s Right Hand Rule, Electric Generator, Sources of Energy (Full Chapter Deleted) Different forms of energy, conventional and non-conventional sources of energy: Fossil fuels, solar energy; biogas; wind, water and tidal energy; Nuclear energy. Renewable versus non-renewable sources of Energy. Management of Natural Resources (This chapter will not be assessed in the year-end examination. It needs to be prepared only for Internal Assessment.) Conservation and judicious use of natural resources. Forest and wild life; Coal and Petroleum conservation. Examples of people’s participation for conservation of natural resources. Big dams: advantages and limitations; alternatives, if any. Water harvesting. Sustainability of natural resources.

Check below the link to download the rationalised NCERT Book for Class 10 Science which has been published exclusively for the current academic session, 2022-23.

NCERT Book for Class 10 Science (2022-2023)