CBSE Class 10th Science Board Exam 2021-2022: Check Sample Case Study Questions for Exam Preparations

SCIENCE- Class X

Sample Case Studies

1. Read the following and answer any four questions from 1.1 to 1.5:

Marble’s popularity began in ancient Rome and Greece, where white and off-white marble were used to construct a variety of structures, from hand-held sculptures to massive pillars and buildings.

1.1 The substance not likely to contain CaCO 3 is

a) Dolomite

b) A marble statue

c) Calcined gypsum

d) Sea shells.

Answer: c) Calcined gypsum

1.2 A student added 10g of calcium carbonate in a rigid container, secured it tightly and started to heat it. After some time, an increase in pressure was observed, the pressure reading was then noted at intervals of 5 mins and plotted against time, in a graph as shown below. During which time interval did maximum decomposition took place?

a) 15-20 min

b) 10-15 min

c) 5-10 min

d) 0-5 min

Answer: d) 0-5 min

1.3 Gas A, obtained above is a reactant for a very important biochemical process which occurs in the presence of sunlight. Identify the name of the process -

a) Respiration

b) Photosynthesis

c) Transpiration

d) sphotolysis

Answer: b) Photosynthesis

1.4 Marble statues are corroded or stained when they repeatedly come into contact with polluted rain water. Identify the main reason.

a) decomposition of calcium carbonate to calcium oxide

b) polluted water is basic in nature hence it reacts with calcium carbonate

c) polluted water is acidic in nature hence it reacts with calcium carbonate

d) calcium carbonate dissolves in water to give calcium hydroxide.

Answer: c) polluted water is acidic in nature hence it reacts with calcium carbonate

1.5 Calcium oxide can be reduced to calcium, by heating with sodium metal. Which compound would act as an oxidizing agent in the above process?

a) Sodium

b) sodium oxide

c) calcium

d) calcium oxide

Answer: d) calcium oxide

2. Read the following and answer any four questions from 2.1 to 2.5:

The reaction between MnO2 with HCl is depicted in the following diagram. It was observed that a gas with bleaching abilities was released.

2.1 The chemical reaction between MnO 2 and HCl is an example of:

a) displacement reaction

b) combination reaction

c) redox reaction

d) decomposition reaction

Answer: c) redox reaction

2.2 Chlorine gas reacts with _______ to form bleaching powder.

a) dry Ca(OH) 2

b) dil. solution of Ca(OH) 2

c) conc. solution of Ca(OH) 2

d) dry CaO

Answer: a) dry Ca(OH) 2

2.3 Identify the correct statement from the following:

a) MnO 2 is getting reduced whereas HCl is getting oxidized

b) MnO 2 is getting oxidized whereas HCl is getting reduced.

c) MnO 2 and HCl both are getting reduced.

d) MnO 2 and HCl both are getting oxidized.

Answer: a) MnO 2 is getting reduced whereas HCl is getting oxidized

2.4 In the above discussed reaction, what is the nature of MnO 2 ?

a) Acidic oxide

b) Basic oxide

c) Neutral oxide

d) Amphoteric oxide

Answer: b) Basic oxide

2.5 What will happen if we take dry HCl gas instead of aqueous solution of HCl?

a) Reaction will occur faster.

b) Reaction will not occur.

c) Reaction rate will be slow.

d) Reaction rate will remain the same.

Answer: b) Reaction will not occur.

