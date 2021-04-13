CBSE Board Exam 2021: Board releases chapter-wise case study questions for class 10 maths; check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published chapter-wise case study questions for Class 10 Maths. The board introduced the questions on case study for the first time in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2021. As the question papers in board exams are generally based on the format of the sample papers, the CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2021 will also include questions on case study. So, to help all the class 10 students understand the format of the questions and prepare for the upcoming exam, CBSE released a question bank for Maths case study questions.

Get the chapter-wise case study questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths from the respective links given in the following table and solve all the questions for outstanding performance in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2021.

All the CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Questions 2021 are provided with answers. Most of the questions are given in the form of Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs). You will find the correct option written at the end of each question.

