CBSE Board Exam 2021: Case Study Based Question Bank for Class 10 Maths Chapter 5 (Released By CBSE)

CBSE Class 10 Maths paper is very important for the students who are going to appear in the upcoming board exam. They can have a perfect score in this paper with a lot of practice and working hard on the concepts and techniques. Case study questions by CBSE give you a chance to brush up on your problem solving skills thereby helping you do well in your exam.

We have provided below the questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 5 - Arithmetic Progression. All the questions have been published by the board. Answer to each question has also been provided. Students must practice all these questions to prepare themselves for attempting the case study based questions with absolute correctness and obtain a high score in the exam.

Case Study Questions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 5 - Arithmetic Progression

CASE STUDY 1:

India is competitive manufacturing location due to the low cost of manpower and strong technical and engineering capabilities contributing to higher quality production runs. The production of TV sets in a factory increases uniformly by a fixed number every year. It produced 16000 sets in 6th year and 22600 in 9th year.

Based on the above information, answer the following questions:

1. Find the production during first year.

2. Find the production during 8th year.

3. Find the production during first 3 years.

4. In which year, the production is Rs 29,200.

5. Find the difference of the production during 7th year and 4th year.

Answer:

1. Rs 5000

2. Production during 8th year is (a+7d) = 5000 + 2(2200) = 20400

3. Production during first 3 year = 5000 + 7200 + 9400 = 21600

4. N = 12 5.

Difference = 18200 - 11600 = 6600

CASE STUDY 2:

Your friend Veer wants to participate in a 200m race. He can currently run that distance in 51 seconds and with each day of practice it takes him 2 seconds less. He wants to do in 31 seconds.

1. Which of the following terms are in AP for the given situation

a) 51,53,55….

b) 51, 49, 47….

c) -51, -53, -55….

d) 51, 55, 59…

Answer: b) 51, 49, 47….

2. What is the minimum number of days he needs to practice till his goal is achieved

a) 10

b) 12

c) 11

d) 9

Answer: c) 11

3. Which of the following term is not in the AP of the above given situation

a) 41

b) 30

c) 37

d) 39

Answer: b) 30

4. If nth term of an AP is given by an = 2n + 3 then common difference of an AP is

a) 2

b) 3

c) 5

d) 1

Answer: a) 2

5. The value of x, for which 2x, x+ 10, 3x + 2 are three consecutive terms of an AP

a) 6

b) -6

c) 18

d) -18

Answer: a) 6

CASE STUDY 3:

Your elder brother wants to buy a car and plans to take loan from a bank for his car. He repays his total loan of Rs 1,18,000 by paying every month starting with the first instalment of Rs 1000. If he increases the instalment by Rs 100 every month , answer the following:

1. The amount paid by him in 30th installment is

a) 3900

b) 3500

c) 3700

d) 3600

Answer: a) 3900

2. The amount paid by him in the 30 installments is

a) 37000

b) 73500

c) 75300

d) 75000

Answer: b) 73500

3. What amount does he still have to pay offer 30th installment?

a) 45500

b) 49000

c) 44500

d) 54000

Answer: c) 44500

4. If total installments are 40 then amount paid in the last installment?

a) 4900

b) 3900

c) 5900

d) 9400

Answer: a) 4900

5. The ratio of the 1st installment to the last installment is

a) 1:49

b) 10:49

c) 10:39

d) 39:10

Answer: b) 10:49

Also Check: Tips to Solve Case Study Based Questions Accurately

Important* CBSE Class 10 Maths Best Study Material for Preparation of Board Exam 2021