CBSE Class 10 Maths Best Study Material for Terms 2 Exam 2022| Important Questions, Sample Papers, Exam Pattern, Expert Tips & More

Get here the complete study material for CBSE Class 10 Maths. This study material includes all necessary resources that are not only helpful for the active study of the subject but also very important for the Term 2 Board Exam preparations. Here, you will get the 50% syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Maths, new Sample Paper, Important Questions, the latest edition of Class 10 Maths NCERT book, updated NCERT Solutions, NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions, chapter-wise MCQs, Case Study Questions, Exam Preparation Tips and other relevant articles that will altogether help you in clearly understand the concepts and get stronger at the subject. All the resources are absolutely free.

Exclusive! CBSE Class 10 Maths Practice Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 (Based on CBSE Sample Paper)

Check below important links for Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam preparation:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern for Term 2 Exam 2022 with Chapter-Wise Weightage
CBSE Class 10 Maths Important 2, 3 & 4 Marks Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022
CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 (with Marking Scheme)
CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 (with Marking Scheme)
CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022

# CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Syllabus: 

Students should keep themselves updated with the latest and revised syllabus of Maths so that they do not have to study any irrelevant topics. We have provided here the latest syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Maths for the Term 2 Exam 2022. You may download the full syllabus in PDF format from the link given below:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Syllabus 2022 (Maths Standard & Maths Basic) 

# CBSE Class 10 Mathematics NCERT Textbook and NCERT Solutions:

Chapter

NCERT Textbook

NCERT Solution

Chapter 1: Real Numbers

View/ Download

View/ Download

Chapter 2: Polynomials

View/ Download

View/ Download

Chapter 3: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

View/ Download

View/ Download

Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations

View/ Download

View/ Download

Chapter 5: Arithmetic Progression

View/ Download

View/ Download

Chapter 6: Triangles

View/ Download

View/ Download

Chapter 7: Coordinate Geometry

View/ Download

View/ Download

Chapter 8: Introduction to Trigonometry

View/ Download

View/ Download

Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry

View/ Download

View/ Download

Chapter 10: Circles

View/ Download

View/ Download

Chapter 11: Constructions

View/ Download

View/ Download

Chapter 12: Area Related to Circles

View/ Download

View/ Download

Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes

View/ Download

View/ Download

Chapter 14: Statistics

View/ Download

View/ Download

Chapter 15: Probability

View/ Download

View/ Download

# CBSE Class 10 Mathematics NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions:

Chapter

NCERT Exemplar Problems

NCERT Exemplar Solutions

Chapter 1: Real Numbers

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 2: Polynomials

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 3: Pair of linear Equations in Two Variables

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 5: Arithmetic Progression

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 6: Triangles

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 7: Coordinate Geometry

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 8: Introduction to Trigonometry and its Applications

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 9: Circles

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 10: Constructions

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 11: Area Related to Circles

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 12: Surface Areas and Volumes

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 13: Statistics and Probability

View/Download

View/Download

Check below the links to all important articles for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam 2022:

# CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter-Wise Case Study Questions 2021-22 (Published by CBSE)

# CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter-wise Important MCQs

# CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Previous Years Solved Question Papers

# CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Important Solved Questions

# CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Board Exam Preparation Tips

# Important Tips to Finish Maths Paper on Time

Check below important links for Class 10 Maths Term 1 Exam preparation:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme for Term 1 Exam 2021-22
CBSE Class 10 Maths Best Tips and Resources for Maximum Marks in Term 1 Exam 2021-22
Most Effective Tips to Write Maths Paper Perfectly in Term 1 Exam 2021-22
CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-2022
CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-2022
CBSE Class 10 Practice Books for Term 1 Exam (By CBSE Experts)

Also Check CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material for 2021-2022 (All Subjects)

