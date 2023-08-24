NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Chapter 13 Statistics

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 13 - Statistics: All the solutions are explained by subject experts and are quite helpful to clear all the concepts. Download all NCERT solutions in PDF format.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 13: Maths is the only subject that can be learned by continuous practice. Most of the time, due to the lack of practice, a student fails at solving math problems in exams because he/she lacks understanding of the concept behind the question. If you understood the question wrong then obviously you will have a wrong answer as well. Therefore, to solve any Mathematical problem a student needs to understand its question first and recall the concept on which that question is based.

To be good at Mathematics, all you need is to practise as many questions as possible. This will help you get a thorough understanding of the important concepts and gain confidence to solve different problems asked in the examinations.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths, Statistics

In this article, you will get the NCERT solutions for Class 10 Mathematics Chapter 13, Statistics. Our subject experts have reviewed these NCERT solutions to provide you the error-free content which will make it easy for you to prepare easily and effectively for the annual exams.

Deleted Topics from Class 10 Maths Chapter - Statistics Step Deviation Method for finding the mean Cumulative Frequency graph

Main topics discussed in Class 10 Mathematics chapter- Statistics are:

Basic concepts related to statistics

Mean of grouped data

Mode of grouped data

Median of grouped data

Graphical representation of cumulative frequency distribution

Students may download all the NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics chapter – Statistics, in the form of PDF.

Some of the questions and their solutions from NCERT Solutions for Class 10: Statistics, are as follows:

Get all NCERT solutions from the following link:

Questions given in the NCERT book are the best source for practice

NCERT books offer a variety of questions at the end of each chapter. These can be short/long answer type questions, multiple choice type questions or fill-in-the-blanks questions. Students must try to get appropriate answers to all these questions as it will help them to familiarise themselves with the different formats of questions and get a strong hold on the fundamentals.

By solving the NCERT questions, students will also be able to know their weak areas which they will improve with the right focus and hard work.

The questions and answers given in NCERT textbooks at the end of each chapter are not only important for examination but also essential for understanding the concepts in a better way. Hence, we strongly recommend reading these books thoroughly and solving all the exercise questions given at the end of each chapter.

