CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Check Chapters/Topics Removed from Syllabus; Download New Curriculum Here!

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus has been revised and reduced by 30% for the annual assessment to be conducted in the academic session 2022-2023. Below is given the list of the chapter-wise topics that are not included in the new CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2022-2023. All the class 10 students must check the details of the deleted chapters/topics so as to avoid reading irrelevant content. Prepare for your CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2022-23 according to the reduced CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus. The link to check the new syllabus is provided below:
CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2022-2023 (New): Download in PDF
Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus for the 2022-2023 Session below:
Chapter
Topics
REAL NUMBERS
Euclid’s division lemma, Decimal representation of rational numbers in terms of terminating/non-terminating recurring decimals.
POLYNOMIALS
Statement and simple problems on division algorithm for polynomials with real coefficients.
PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES
Simple problems on equations reducible to linear equations.
QUADRATIC EQUATIONS
No Deletion
ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS
No Deletion
COORDINATE GEOMETRY
Area of a triangle
TRIANGLES
Proof of the following theorems are deleted
If a perpendicular is drawn from the vertex of the right angle of a right triangle to the hypotenuse, the triangles on each side of the perpendicular are similar to the whole triangle and to each other.
The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their corresponding sides.
In a right triangle, the square on the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares on the other two sides.
In a triangle, if the square on one side is equal to sum of the squares on the other two sides, the angles opposite to the first side is a right angle.
CIRCLES
No Deletion
CONSTRUCTIONS
Full Chapter Deleted
INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY
No Deletion
TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES
Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles
HEIGHTS AND DISTANCES
No deletion
AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES
No deletion
SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES
Frustum of a cone.
Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another and other mixed problems. (Problems with combination of not more than two different solids be taken).
STATISTICS
· Step deviation Method for finding the mean
· Cumulative Frequency graph
PROBABILITY
No deletion
Check below the rationalised NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths. We have provided here the new edition of the book in which content has been reduced by removing certain chapters and topics from the book. Students must read the new book alongside considering the prescribed course content in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2022-2023. They must clear any syllabus related doubts with their subject teachers.
NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths (2022-2023)