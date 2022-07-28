CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Check Chapters/Topics Removed from Syllabus; Download New Curriculum Here!

Proof of the following theorems are deleted

If a perpendicular is drawn from the vertex of the right angle of a right triangle to the hypotenuse, the triangles on each side of the perpendicular are similar to the whole triangle and to each other.

The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their corresponding sides.

In a right triangle, the square on the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares on the other two sides.

In a triangle, if the square on one side is equal to sum of the squares on the other two sides, the angles opposite to the first side is a right angle.