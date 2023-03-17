CBSE Class 10 Maths Practice Paper 2023, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Math Practice Paper 2023: Check here the CBSE 10th class practice paper of Maths to master the additional practice questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023. Also, visit the marking scheme to check solutions to all questions in the practice paper.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Practice Paper 2023: CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023 will be conducted on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Students preparing for the Maths exam must utilise these additional practice questions provided by CBSE board for practice. The practice paper is in the same format as the CBSE Class 10 Maths board exam 2023. Therefore, it will be no less than a boon. In this article, you can view the contents and download the CBSE Class 10 Maths Practice Paper 2023 along with its solution.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Structure

The exam will be conducted for 80 marks with a 3 hour time duration.

This Question Paper has 5 Sections A-E. Section A has 20 MCQs carrying 1 mark each. Section B has 5 questions carrying 2 marks each. Section C has 6 questions carrying 3 marks each. Section D has 4 questions carrying 5 marks each. Section E has 3 case-based integrated units of assessment (4 marks each) with subparts of the values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each respectively. All Questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice in 2 questions of 5 marks, 2 questions of 3 marks and 2 questions of 2 marks has been provided. An internal choice has been provided in the 2 questions of 2 marks of Section E. Draw neat figures wherever required. Take π as 𝟐𝟐/ 𝟕 wherever required if not stated.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Practice Paper 2023

Practice Questions

Session- 2022-23

Class- X Subject- Mathematics (Standard)

SECTION A

(consists of 20 questions of 1 mark each)

1) The graph of a polynomial p(x) passes through the points (-5, 0), (0, -40), (8, 0) and (5, -30). Which among the following is a factor of p(x)?

A) (x - 5)

B) (x - 8)

C) (x + 30)

D) (x + 40) 2)

2) Shown below is a pair of linear equations.

mx + 4y - 6 = 0 ny - 12x + 12 = 0

For which of the following values of m and n do the above equations have infinitely many solutions?

A) m = -1 and n = 2

B) m = -1 and n = 3

C) m = 6 and n = -8

D) m = 6 and n = -2

3) A teacher asks three students to complete the following statement about the nature of the roots of a quadratic equation. If q 2 – 4pr > 0, the roots of the quadratic equation px2 + qx + r = 0 will be... Zain answers, "always positive". Vipul answers, "positive, if p, q, and r are positive". Suman answers, "negative, if p, q, and r are positive".

Who answered correctly?

A) Zain

B) Vipul

C) Suman

D) (none of them)

Along with the given information, which of these is sufficient to conclude whether ΔKLM is similar to ΔPQR?

(i) ∠KLM = ∠PQR

(ii) Ratio of KM:PR

A) only (i)

B) only (ii)

C) either (i) or (ii)

D) (the given information is enough to conclude that ΔKLM ∼ ΔPQR as ratio of sides is known)

8) A circle is drawn. Two points are marked outside the circle such that only 3 tangents can be drawn to the circle using these two points. Which of the following is true based on the above information?

A) All 3 tangents are equal in length.

B) Both points lie on one of the tangents.

C) The tangents and the circle have two common points in total.

D) (such a situation is not possible as with 2 points, there will be 4 tangents to the circle)

To view and download the complete CBSE Class 10 Maths Practice Paper 2023 PDF, click on the link given below:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Practice Paper Solution 2023

