CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 5 Important Questions with Solutions: Arithmetic Progression

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 5 Important Questions with Solutions: In this article we have covered all the important questions with solutions from the chapter Arithmetic Progression.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 5 Important Questions: Many things follow a certain pattern around us, in nature and in our daily lives, such as the holes of a honeycomb, the spirals on a pine cone, etc. While in some we might observe that the succeeding terms are obtained by adding a fixed number, in others we get it by multiplying with a fixed number, whereas in another we might find that they are squares of consecutive numbers, and so on.

Chapter 5 Arithmetic Progression discusses the patterns where succeeding terms are obtained by adding a fixed number to the preceding terms and explores how to find their nth terms and the sum of n consecutive terms to help students use this knowledge in solving some daily life problems.

In this article, we have covered all the important questions from CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Chapter 5 Arithmetic Progression along with the solutions.

ALSO CHECK: CBSE Class 10 Science Important Questions and Answers of ALL Chapters

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS (1 MARK)

Q1. The common difference of an AP whose nth term is 3n+7

(a) 2

(b) 3

(c) 4

(d) 5

Q2. The next term of the AP: √8, √18, √32....is

(a) 5√2

(b) 5√3

(c) 3√3

(d) 3√5

Q3. The list of numbers -10, -6, -2, 2, ....is

(a) an AP with d = -16

(b) an AP with d = 4

(c) c)an AP with d = -4

(d) not an AP

Q4. The 27th positive odd number is:

(a) 50

(b) 51

(c) 52

(d) 53

Q5. A man receives Rs. 60 for the first week and Rs. 3 more each week than the preceding week. How much does he earn by the 20th week?

(a) Rs. 1760

(b) Rs. 1770

(c) Rs. 1780

(d) Rs. 1790

VERY SHORT ANSWER QUESTIONS(1 MARK)

Q1. For what value of k: 2k, k + 10 and 3k + 2 are in AP?

Q2. The first, second and last terms of an AP are respectively 4, 7 and 31. How many terms are there in the given AP?

Q3. Find the sum of all natural numbers from 1 to 100.

Q4. In an AP,if the common difference is -4 and the seventh term is 4,then find the first term.

Q5. Find the missing terms in the given AP 2, --------, 26 ------------

SHORT ANSWER QUESTIONS (2 Marks questions)

Q1. How many terms of the AP 27, 24, 21, ... should be taken so that their sum is zero.

Q2. Three numbers are in AP and their sum is 24. Find the middle term.

Q3. Check whether -150 is a term of the AP: 11,8, 5, 2, …

Q4. Find the middle term of the AP -11, -7, -3, ..., 45.

Q5. How many two-digit numbers are divisible by 3?

SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTION (3 Marks Questions)

Q1. If the sum of the 3rd and the 8th terms of an AP is 7 and the sum of the 7th and the 14th terms is –3, find the 10th term.

Q2. How many terms of the AP: 9,17, 25.... must be taken to get a sum of 636?

Q3. If the sum of first m terms of an A.P. is the same as the sum of its first n terms, then show that the sum of its first (m + n) terms is zero.

Q4. For what value of n, are the nth terms of two APs: 63, 65, 67, . . . and 3, 10, 17, . . equal?

Q5. If the sum of the first 14 terms of an AP is 1050 and its first term is 10, find the 20th term.

CASE STUDY BASED QUESTION (4 marks question)

The production of TV sets in a factory increases uniformly by a fixed number every year. It produced 16000 sets in 6th year and 22600 in 9th year.

Based on the above information, answer the following questions:

Find the production during the first year. In which year, the production is 29,200.

Arithmetic Progressions is the part of the second unit that carries a total weightage of 20 marks. The other chapters in this unit are Polynomials, Pair of linear equations in two variables and Quadratic equations.

Check CBSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus 2022-23 in detail

To see more content related to CBSE Class 10 Mathematics, stay tuned to Jagran Josh.

All the best!

ALSO CHECK:

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Standard) Sample Paper 2022-23

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) Sample Paper 2022-23