CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download

CBSE Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: Get the class 10th Maths Basic question papers from the previous years here. Download these past year's question papers in PDF for free and utilise it in your Maths exam preparation for the 2023 Board exams. 

CBSE Maths Basic Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: The 2023 CBSE Class 10 Maths exam for both Basic and Standard Maths is scheduled to be conducted on March 21, 2023. It is the last day of the 2022-23 board exam for the 10th-class students under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Although the last, Maths is one of the most important exams for students. Not only is it one of the core subjects but also a high scoring one. In this article, students can check and download the previous year's question paper PDFs of Mathematics Basic, free of cost. By using these question papers, students will be able to prepare better for the examination. 

Also Check: 

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper Design

  • The CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Paper carries 80 marks in total and is 3 hours long.
  • The paper is divided into 5 sections: A, B, C, D, and E.
  • Section A: 20 MCQs carrying 1 mark each
  • Section B: 5 questions carrying 2 marks each.
  • Section C: 6 questions carrying 3 marks each.
  • Section D: 4 questions carrying 5 marks each.
  • Section E: 3 case-based questions of 4 marks each.
  • All Questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice in 2 Qs of 2 marks, 2 Qs of 3 marks and 2 Questions of 5 marks has been provided. An internal choice has been provided in the 2 marks questions of Section E.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Previous Year Question Papers

Check year-wise Maths Basic Question Paper PDFs below:

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Question Paper 2022

Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2022 (Compartment)

Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2022

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Question Paper 2021

Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2021 (Compartment)

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Question Paper 2020

Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2020 (Compartment)

Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper 2020

