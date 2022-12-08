CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 15 Important Questions and Answers: In this article we will go through important questions from unit 7 chapter 15 Probability. The questions range from MCQs to 4 mark questions. The answers are also included and can be accessed from thre pdf attached towards the end.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 15 Important Questions and Answers: Probability is the second chapter in the 7th unit of CBSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus. This unit carries a weightage of 11 marks. In this article, we are providing Multiple Choice Questions, 1 mark objective type questions, short answer questions of 2 and 3 marks, long answer questions and some case study questions from Chapter 15 Probability.

Just memorising the formulae and solving questions from the textbook is not enough. Candidates must also practise the ‘right’ questions. Therefore, these questions have been prepared after careful analysis by subject experts to help the students in the best manner.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 15 Important Questions

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

1 The probability of getting a bad egg in a lot of 400 eggs is 0.035. The number of bad eggs in the lot is

(A)7

( B ) 14

( C ) 21

( D) 28

2 A letter of the English alphabet is chosen at random. The probability that the chosen letter is a consonant is

(A) 21/26

(B) 5/ 26

(C) 2/ 25

(D) None of these

3 If P(E ) = 0.05 , then the probability of P ( not E) is

( A ) 0.85

( B ) 0.75

( C ) 0.25

( D ) 0.95

4 The probability that a non – leap year has 53 Sundays is

(A) 2/7

( B ) 5/7

( C ) 6/7

( D ) 1/7

5 In a single throw of a die , the probability of getting a multiple of 3 is

(A) 1/2

( B ) 1/3

( C ) 1/6

( D ) 2/3



OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS

1 A box contains cards numbered 6 to 50. A card is drawn at random from the box. Find the probability that the card drawn has a number which is a perfect square.

2 A card is drawn from a pack of 52 cards. Find the probability of getting a king of red colour.

3 A die is thrown twice. Find the probability of getting a sum less than 8

4 A card is drawn from a pack of 52 cards. Find the probability that the card drawn is not a face card

5 A number is selected from the first 50 natural numbers. What is the probability that it is a multiple of 3 or 5?

SHORT ANSWER QUESTIONS (2 marks)

1 A letter is chosen at random from the letters of the word “ASSASSINATION”, then the probability that the letter chosen is a vowel is in the form of 6/ (2x+1), if so find the value of x

2 A coin & a die are tossed simultaneously. Find the probability that a tail & a prime number turns up.

3 A letter of the English alphabet is chosen at random. Determine the probability that the chosen letter is a vowel

4 A box contains 20 cards numbered from 1 to 20 . A card drawn at random from the box. Find the probability that the card drawn at random is divisible by 2 or 3.

5 All cards of ace , jack and queen are removed from a deck of playing cards. One card is drawn at random from the remaining cards. Find the probability that the card drawn is

(i) a face card

(ii) a black king

SHORT ANSWER QUESTIONS (3 marks)

1 The probability of selecting a blue marble at random from a jar that contains only blue, black and green marbles is 1/5. The probability of selecting a black marble at random from the same jar is 1/4. If the jar contains 11 green marbles, find the total number of marbles in the jar.

2 A lot consists of 48 mobile phones of which 42 are good, 3 have only minor defects and 3 have major defects. Varnika will buy a phone if it is good but the trader will only buy a mobile if it has no major defect. One phone is selected at random from the lot. What is the probability that it is:

(i) acceptable to. Varnika?

(ii) acceptable to the trader?

3 A bag contains 24 balls of which x are red 2x are white and 3x are blue. A ball is selected at random. What is the probability that

(i) it is red

(ii) it is blue

(iii) neither red nor blue

4 A bag contains 15 white and some black balls. If the probability of drawing a black ball from the bag is thrice that of drawing a white ball, find the number of black balls in the bag.

5 All the three face cards of spades are removed from a well- shuffled pack of 52 cards. A card is drawn at random from the remaining pack. Find the probability of getting

(i) a black face cards

(ii) a queen

(iii) a black card

LONG ANSWER QUESTION (4 marks)

1 Cards marked with the number 2 to 101 are placed in a box and mixed thoroughly. One card is drawn from the box. Find the probability that the number on the card is:

(i) An even number

(ii) A number less than 14

(iii) A number is perfect square

(iv) A prime number less than 20

2 Cards bearing numbers 3, 5... 35 are kept in a bag. A card is drawn at random from the bag. Find the probability of getting a card bearing (a) a prime number less than 15 (b) a number divisible by 3 and 5

3 Three coins are tossed simultaneously. Find the probability of getting

(i) Exactly 2 heads (ii) at least 1 head (iii) at most 2 tails (iv) exactly 3 heads

4 All the black Ace cards are removed from a pack of 52 playing cards. The remaining cards are well shuffled and then a card is drawn at random. Find the probability of getting

i) a Ace card

ii) a red card

iii) a black card

iv) a Jack

5 The Ace, number 10 and jack of clubs are removed from a deck of 52 playing cards and remaining cards are shuffled. A card is drawn from the remaining cards. Find the probability of getting a card of

(a) heart

(b) Ace

(c) clubs

(d) either 10 or jack

CASE STUDY QUESTIONS

1 A game consists of tossing a one-rupee coin 3 times & noting its outcome each time.

Find the probability of getting no heads Find the probability of getting one tail

2 Five cards – ten, jack, queen, king, and an ace of diamonds are shuffled face downwards. One card is picked at random.

(i) What is the probability that the card is a queen?

(ii) If a king is drawn first and put aside, what is the probability that the second card picked up is the (a) ace? (b) king?

