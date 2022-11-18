CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 Important Questions and Answers for 2023: Important MCQs, Objective type questions, short answer questions and long answer questions questions that can asked from CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 Polynomials.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 Important Questions and Answers for 2023: According to the latest course structure of Class 10 Mathematics by CBSE board, Unit 2 Algebra has a total weightage of 20 marks. In this article we are going to cover the various kinds of MCQs, Objective type questions, short answer questions and long answer questions questions that can asked from CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 Polynomials. These important questions have been prepared by subject experts. Using these questions along with the Sample Paper for practice, students would be able to score very well.

Polynomials is the first chapter of the second unit. The other chapters in Unit 2 of CBSE Class 10 Maths are Linear Equations in Two Variables, Quadratic Equations and Arithmetic Progressions.

The chapter covers Zeros of a polynomial. Relationship between zeros and coefficients of quadratic polynomials.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 Important Questions and Answers for 2023

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS (I MARK QUESTIONS)

Q1. Write the zeros of the polynomial x2 − x − 6

Q2. Write a polynomial whose zeros are (2+√3) and (2 − √3)

Q3. If α, β are the zeros of the polynomial, such that α+β=6 and α β=4, then write the

polynomial.

Q4. If α and 1/α are the zeros of the polynomial 4x2 − 2x + (k − 4) , find the value of k .

Q5. Check whether -2 is a zero of the polynomial 9x3 − 18x2 − x − 2

SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS (2 MARKS QUESTIONS)

Q1. Find the zeroes of the polynomial 2x2 − 9 and verify the relationship between zeros and coeffients.

Q2. Find a quadratic polynomial the sum and product of whose zeros are 3 and -2/5

respectively.

Q3. If α and β are zeros of 3x2 + 5x + 13 ,then find the value of 1/α + 1/β

Q4. Check whether x = −3 is a zero of x3 + 11x2 + 23x − 35.

Q5. Find p and q if p and q are the zeros of the quadratic polynomial x2+ px + q.

SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS( 3 MARKS)

LONG ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS(4 MARKS)





ANSWERS

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

1

2





3

4



5

6

OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS (I MARK QUESTIONS)

Q1. X2 − x − 6 = (x − 3)(x + 2) so the zeros are 3 and −2

Q2. = K(x2 − (α + β)x + αβ)

= K(x2 − (2 + √3 + 2 − √3)x + (2 + √3)(2 − √3))

=K (x2 − (4)x + 22− (√3)2)

= K(x2 − 4x + (4 − 3))

= K(x2 − 4x + 1)

Q3. P(x) = K (x2 − (α + β)x + αβ) = K(x2 − 6x + 4)

Q4.

Q5.

SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS (2 MARKS QUESTIONS)

Q1. ± 3/√2

Q2. x2 − 15x − 2

Q3. − 5/13

Q4. x= -3 is not a zero

Q5. 5 p = 1; q = −2

SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS( 3 MARKS)

1 i) y = 14/21, − 1/7

ii) x = −√3 , −7/√3

iii) x = − 2/√3, 3/ 4√3∕2

2 Product = -2

3 Correct proof

4 The quadratic polynomial cannot have equal zeros for any odd integer k > 1

5 k = − 1/9

LONG ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS(4 MARKS)

1

2

3

4

5

