CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 14 Important Questions and Answers: Statistics

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 14 Important Questions and Answers: In this article, you get MCQs, objective 1 mark questions, short answer questions for both 2 and 3 marks, long answer questions and case study questions from the 14th Chapter of CBSE Class 10 Mathematics. The answers can be checked form the pdf attached at the end of the questions.

Especially since the syllabus has been revised by the CBSE board, it is very important for the students to practise using the latest resources.

These questions have been prepared keeping in mind the latest changes in the syllabus and the latest CBSE Class 10 Mathematics sample papers. With the help of these, students will be able to recheck their preparation and also understand where they are lacking so far.



CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 14 Important Questions

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS and OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS (1 MARK)

Q1. Which is the empirical relation between Mean, Median and Mode

(a) 3Mean =Mode +2Median

(b) 3Median=Mode +2Mean

(c) 2Median= Mode +3Mean

(d) 3Median=Mode -2Mean

Q2. If Arithmetic Mean of x, x+2, x+4 and x+6 is 5. Then find the value of x is

(a) 3

(b) 2

(c) 1

(d) 5

Q3. If Median of data 16,18, 20, 24-x, 20 + 2x, 28, 30, 32 is 24 then x is

(a) 4

(b) 18

(c) 16

(d) 20

Q4. If Mode of data 64, 60, 48, x, 43, 48, 43, 34 is 43 then x+3 is

(a) 44

(b) 45

(c) 46

(d) 48

Q5. The algebraic sum of deviation of frequency distribution from its mean is

(a) 0

(b) 1

(c) -1

(d) 2

Q6. Find the class mark of the class 10 - 25.

Q7If the difference of mode and median of the data is 24, then find the difference of median and mean.

Q8. The mean and median of the data are 14 and 15. Find the value of mode.

Q9. Find the mean of first n odd natural numbers.

Q10. Find the median of the first 9 prime numbers.

SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTION ( 2 MARKS)

Q1. Find the mode of the following data:

CI 1-3 3-5 5-7 7-9 9-11 F 7 8 2 2 1

Q2. From the following distribution, find the lower limit of the median Class:

CI 85-89 90-94 95-99 100-104 105-109 F 10 12 11 5 30

Q3. Find the value of p, if the arithmetic mean of the following distribution is 25:

CI 0-10 10-20 20-30 30-40 40-50 F 5 8 15 p 6

Q4. Find the value of x, if the mode of following distribution is 45.

CI 0-20 20-40 40-60 60-80 80-100 F 5 10 X 6 3

Q5. Calculate the median from the following data:

CI 0-10 10-20 20-30 30-40 40-50 F 5 15 30 8 2

SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTION ( 3 MARKS)

Q1.The table below shows data of saved pocket money by students of class VIII. Find the median for this data.

MONEY SAVED IN RUPEES 5-7 7-9 9-11 11-13 13-15 NO OF STUDENTS 6 3 9 5 7

Q2. Heights of students of class X are given in the following frequency distribution. Find the modal height.

HEIGHTS (CM) 170-175 165-170 160-165 155-160 150-155 NO OF STUDENTS 15 8 20 12 5

Q3. Find the mean of the following data.

Class Less than 20 Less than 40 Less than 60 Less than 80 Less than 100 Frequency 15 37 74 99 120

Q4. Data regarding the height of students of class X is given Find the average height of students of the class

HEIGHTS (CM) 150-156 156-162 162-168 168-174 174-180 NO OF STUDENTS 4 7 15 8 6

Q5. The median of the distribution given below is 14.4. Find the values of ‘x’ and ‘y’, if the sum of frequency is 20.

Class interval 0-6 6-12 12-18 18-24 24-30 Frequency 4 x 5 y 1

LONG ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS (4 MARKS)

CASE STUDY QUESTIONS

Municipality is installing playground equipment at various parks. They have to study the age group of children playing in a park of a specific colony. The classification of children according to their ages, playing in a park is shown in the following table.

Age group of children (in years) 6-8 8-10 10-12 12-14 14-16 Number of children 43 58 70 42 27

Based on the above information answer the following:

In which age group, will the maximum number of children belong? Find the mode of the ages of children playing in the park

2. A group of 71 people visited the local healthcare center on free blood sugar test day. The following table shows their ages

Age (in years) Less than 10 Less than 20 Less than 30 Less than 40 Less than 50 Less than 60 Number of people 3 10 22 40 54 71

Based on the above information answer the following:

Find the median age of the persons visited the museum If the price of the ticket for the age group 30-40 is ₹30 .then the total amount spent by this age group is

You can check the answers by clicking on the link below.

Statistics is the 14th chapter in CBSE class 10 Mathematics. It is part of the seventh unit Statistics and Probability. This unit has a total weightage of 11 marks in the overall paper.

All the best to all candidates!